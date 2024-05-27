Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market to Surge to US$ 11.28 Billion by 2034, Propelled by Tranformative Cancer Treatments

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy markets reached a value of US$ 3,589.7 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM is forecast to reach US$ 11,282.5 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.57% during 2023-2034.



Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy market is currently driven by factors such as the rising incidence of cancer, a strong drug pipeline, rising number of healthcare settings that administer CAR T, improving safety and efficacy of current and emerging therapies, etc. CAR T-cell therapies have a potential to transform cancer treatment by using the immune system to fight diseases. CAR T therapy requires genetically engineering T cells (either a patient's own or a donor's) to express a chimeric antigen receptor that targets a particular tumor antigen.



The biggest factor catalyzing the growth of the market is the strong efficacy of these treatment. For instance, pediatric and young adult patients with relapsed or refractory Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) achieved an overall remission rate of 90 percent during the first 12 months with treatment with an anti-CD19 autologous CAR T therapy. However, in spite of, the convincing efficacy data in clinical trials, there are a number of challenges impacting the commercialization of CAR Ts.

These challenges include complex and costly manufacturing and supply chain, lengthy and logistically challenging patient journey, and reimbursement challenges. The (CAR) T-Cell Therapy market is set to be a transformative therapy in cancer care, but unleashing its potential will require placing strategic bets. Technological advances and manufacturing innovations are rapidly improving - with the prospects for CAR T to not only treat niche liquid tumors but a broader range of solid and liquid tumors in the near future. Market players that are able to make intelligent investments can significantly expand the number of patients they treat as well as the success rates of their therapies.



The report provides an analysis of the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The report provides an in-depth understanding of current and future landscape of the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy market. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.

The report also provides the current and future patient pool for Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy and also represents the largest market for Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy treatments. Furthermore, the current Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.



Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, Current and Future Epidemiology Scenario

Historical, Current and Future Performance of the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market

Historical, Current and Future Performance of Various Therapeutic Categories in the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market

Sales of Various Drugs Across the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market

Competitive Landscape:



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.



In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Market Insights

How has the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2023 and how are they expected to be in 2034?

What was the country-wise size of the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy market across the seven major markets in 2023 and how will it look like in 2034?

What is the growth rate of the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy market?

Epidemiology Insights

What is the size of the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy patient pool (2018-2023) across the seven major markets?

What would be the forecasted patient pool (2024-2034) of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy across the seven major markets?

What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy?

What will be the growth rate of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy patients across the seven major markets?

Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies

What are the current marketed Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy drugs and what are their market performance?

What are the key pipeline Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy drugs and how are they expected to perform in the coming years?

How safe are the current marketed Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy drugs and what are their efficacies?

How safe are the late-stage pipeline Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy drugs and what are their efficacies?

What are the current treatment guidelines for Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy drugs across the seven major markets?

Who are the key companies in the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy market and what are their market shares?

What are the key mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities, collaborations, etc. related to the Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy - Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Regulatory Process

4.3 Epidemiology (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.4 Market Overview (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.5 Competitive Intelligence



5 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy - Disease Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Symptoms and Diagnosis

5.3 Pathophysiology

5.4 Causes and Risk Factors

5.5 Treatment



6 Patient Journey



7 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy - Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Epidemiology - Key Insights

7.2 Epidemiology Scenario - Top 7 Markets

7.3 Epidemiology Scenario - United States

7.4 Epidemiology Scenario - Germany

7.5 Epidemiology Scenario - France

7.6 Epidemiology Scenario - United Kingdom

7.7 Epidemiology Scenario - Italy

7.8 Epidemiology Scenario - Spain

7.9 Epidemiology Scenario - Japan



8 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy - Treatment Algorithm, Guidelines, and Medical Practices

8.1 Guidelines, Management and Treatment

8.2 Treatment Algorithm



9 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy - Unmet Needs



10 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy - Key Endpoints of Treatment



11 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy - Marketed Products

11.1 List of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Marketed Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

11.1.1 Breyanzi (Lisocabtagene maraleucel) - Juno Therapeutics

11.1.2 Abecma (Idecabtagene vicleucel) - 2seventy bio

11.1.3 Carvykti (Ciltacabtagene autoleucel) - Janssen Biotech/Nanjing Legend Biotech

11.1.4 Kymriah (Tisagenlecleucel) - Novartis/University of Pennsylvania

11.1.5 Tecartus (Brexucabtagene autoleucel) - Kite Pharma



12 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy - Pipeline Drugs

12.1 List of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Pipeline Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

12.1.1 PHE 885-Novartis Pharmaceuticals

12.1.2 TT 11-Tessa Therapeutics

12.1.3 Descartes 08 - Cartesian Therapeutics

12.1.4 Descartes 011 - Cartesian Therapeutics

12.1.5 BCMA-targeted cell therapy - Arcellx



13. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy - Attribute Analysis of Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs



14. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy - Clinical Trial Landscape

14.1 Drugs by Status

14.2 Drugs by Phase

14.3 Drugs by Route of Administration

14.4 Key Regulatory Events



15 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy - Market Scenario



16 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy - Recent Events and Inputs From Key Opinion Leaders



17 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market - SWOT Analysis



18 Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market - Strategic Recommendations





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/25gb5g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.