Trampoline Park Market Size to Reach USD 3,958 Million By 2032, at 16.2% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

The Global Trampoline Park Market size reached USD 1,026.4 million in 2023 and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 3,958.9 million by 2032, according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Trampoline parks are a great way for people of all ages to have fun and be active. Trampolining is a tough exercise that anyone can do. It helps improve balance, coordination, and muscle growth. This fun bouncing game at trampoline parks raises your heartbeat. It helps the blood flow better and keeps a good lymphatic system healthy. Rules from the government make things safe by doing checks and fixes often.

The market for trampoline parks will grow a lot in the upcoming years. Based on type, this is of two types, indoor and outdoor. The growth we expect to see in the future is mostly from indoor places like halls or big rooms where people can jump on their special padded floors surrounded by walls that hold everything together safely so no one gets hurt while they play.

Important Insights

Projections suggest a substantial surge, within the trampoline park market as it is expected to show noteworthy growth by reaching USD 3,958 million by 2032, with a significant CAGR of 16.2%, commencing from its 2023 base value of USD 1,026.4 million.

The trampoline park market, categorized into indoor and outdoor segments, foresees significant growth. Indoor parks, equipped for year-round enjoyment, attract families, while outdoor parks suit milder climates with unique designs.

When examining end-users, the market differentiates between children and adults, with the expectation that the adult segment will significantly contribute to revenue. This is driven by heightened adult awareness of health benefits linked to trampoline use.

North America and Europe dominate the global trampoline park market, with North America contributing 43.6% of revenue in 2023 and displaying potential for further growth. The United States, Mexico, Canada, and various European nations are expected to witness sustained expansion.

Also, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa anticipate substantial demand growth for trampoline park equipment, particularly in India, China, and Japan.

Global Trampoline Park Market: Trends

Focus on Safety Standards : Trampoline parks are highly prioritizing safety measures like better padding, stricter rules, and advanced monitoring systems to improve customer safety and confidence.

: Trampoline parks are highly prioritizing safety measures like better padding, stricter rules, and advanced monitoring systems to improve customer safety and confidence. Integration of Technology : Parks include technology like RFID wristbands for access control and gamification elements to improve the visitor experience and streamline operations.

: Parks include technology like RFID wristbands for access control and gamification elements to improve the visitor experience and streamline operations. Customized Experiences : Trampoline parks provide personalized experiences through customizable party packages, themed events, and specialized fitness classes to meet different customer preferences.

: Trampoline parks provide personalized experiences through customizable party packages, themed events, and specialized fitness classes to meet different customer preferences. Sustainability Initiatives: Many parks are adopting eco-friendly practices like energy-efficient lighting, recycling programs, and sustainable building materials to reduce their environmental impact and appeal to environmentally-conscious consumers.

Trampoline Park Market: Competitive Landscape

The global trampoline park market experiences fierce competition expected to endure in the forecasted period, as major manufacturers strive for excellence. Key industry players are dedicated to innovating equipment, incorporating advanced technologies like springless trampolines, investing in research & development, and expanding market awareness through promotional initiatives. Also, the market is moderately competitive with the presence of several key players as established companies hold a significant share, but new entrants benefit from emerging economies.

Some of the major players in the market include Soft Play LLC, Multiplay International Ltd, Fun Spot Trampoline, Cheer Amusement, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

Soft Play LLC

Multiplay International Ltd

Fun Spot Trampoline

Cheer Amusement

Super Jumper Inc

Sky Jumper

Dreamland Playground Co Ltd

Landmark Trampolines

Vuly Property Pty Ltd

Springfree Trampoline Inc

Other Key Players

Trampoline Park Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 1,026.4 Mn Forecast Value (2032) USD 3,958.9 Mn CAGR (2023-2032) 16.2% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share North America Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 43.6% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Type, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Segment Analysis

In terms of end-users, the market is segmented into children and adults, with the expectation that the adult segment will significantly contribute to revenue during the forecast period, which is attributed to increased adult awareness of the health benefits associated with trampoline use, like higher energy levels, better lung capacity, heart-strengthening, optimal lymphatic system function, and muscle toning.

Trampoline Park Market Segmentation

By Type

Indoor

Outdoor

By End User

Children

Adults

Global Trampoline Park Market: Driver

Rising Health Awareness : A high focus on health and fitness encourages people to look out for fun, active recreational activities like trampolining.

: A high focus on health and fitness encourages people to look out for fun, active recreational activities like trampolining. Growing Popularity of Indoor Entertainment : Trampoline parks provide indoor entertainment options suitable for all ages, delivering a safe and enjoyable environment regardless of weather conditions.

: Trampoline parks provide indoor entertainment options suitable for all ages, delivering a safe and enjoyable environment regardless of weather conditions. Innovative Offerings : Parks constantly introduce new attractions, like obstacle courses, ninja warrior-style challenges, and virtual reality experiences, improving the overall customer experience and attracting repeat visits.

: Parks constantly introduce new attractions, like obstacle courses, ninja warrior-style challenges, and virtual reality experiences, improving the overall customer experience and attracting repeat visits. Expanding Family and Group Outings: Trampoline parks are popular destinations for family outings, birthday parties, and corporate events, driving steady foot traffic and revenue growth.

Global Trampoline Park Market: Restraints

Regulatory Challenges : Growth in regulations and safety standards can create compliance challenges and add operational costs for trampoline park operators.

: Growth in regulations and safety standards can create compliance challenges and add operational costs for trampoline park operators. Seasonal Demand : Trampoline parks may experience fluctuations in need due to seasonal variations, impacting revenue and profitability.

: Trampoline parks may experience fluctuations in need due to seasonal variations, impacting revenue and profitability. Competition from Alternative Entertainment : Competition from other indoor entertainment options like arcades, laser tag, and virtual reality centers can restrict market share and customer traffic.

: Competition from other indoor entertainment options like arcades, laser tag, and virtual reality centers can restrict market share and customer traffic. Public Health Concerns: Public health concerns like contagious diseases or safety issues can cause temporary closures or minimal consumer confidence, affecting attendance and revenue.

Global Trampoline Park Market: Opportunities

Expansion into Emerging Markets : There's a higher potential for trampoline park operators to grow into emerging markets where demand for indoor entertainment options is rising rapidly.

: There's a higher potential for trampoline park operators to grow into emerging markets where demand for indoor entertainment options is rising rapidly. Diversification of Offerings : Opportunities exist for different offerings beyond traditional trampolining activities, like incorporating augmented reality experiences, themed attractions, or fitness programs to attract a large audience.

: Opportunities exist for different offerings beyond traditional trampolining activities, like incorporating augmented reality experiences, themed attractions, or fitness programs to attract a large audience. Partnerships and Collaborations : Collaborating with brands, fitness instructors, or event organizers can provide opportunities for cross-promotion, new revenue streams, and better customer experiences.

: Collaborating with brands, fitness instructors, or event organizers can provide opportunities for cross-promotion, new revenue streams, and better customer experiences. Digital Transformation: Using technology for online booking systems, virtual tours, and targeted marketing campaigns can enhance operational efficiency, customer engagement, and overall competitiveness in the market.

Regional Analysis

North America and Europe lead the global trampoline park market, with North America contributing 43.6% of revenue and demonstrating potential for sustained growth. The United States, Mexico, Canada, and various European nations are poised for continued expansion. Additionally, the trampoline park sector anticipates significant growth in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region, especially in countries like India, China, and Japan, is projected to experience a rapid surge in trampoline park establishments which will further boost the position of this region in the global market.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Trampoline Park Market

November 2023: Nova Trampoline Park opens in Elm Ridge Center, Greece, marking the plaza's revitalization. The 45,000 sq ft facility offers various attractions and is the park's first New York location.

Nova Trampoline Park opens in Elm Ridge Center, Greece, marking the plaza's revitalization. The 45,000 sq ft facility offers various attractions and is the park's first New York location. October 2023: Altitude Trampoline Park is expanding with 20 new locations across numerous U.S. States. Multi-unit owners, along with people and businesses, force the franchise's growth, focusing on family-pleasant enjoyment.

Altitude Trampoline Park is expanding with 20 new locations across numerous U.S. States. Multi-unit owners, along with people and businesses, force the franchise's growth, focusing on family-pleasant enjoyment. September 2023: Carlisle United announces a partnership with Fusion Trampoline Park and Jurassic Golf, sponsoring the Family Zone and player Jordan Gibson for the 2023/24 season.

Carlisle United announces a partnership with Fusion Trampoline Park and Jurassic Golf, sponsoring the Family Zone and player Jordan Gibson for the 2023/24 season. July 2023: SkyJumper Trampoline Park, a prominent family entertainment brand, is excited to expand into Punjab with a new park in Jalandhar, planning additional locations in Amritsar, Mohali, and Ludhiana. Safety and cultural integration are emphasized.

SkyJumper Trampoline Park, a prominent family entertainment brand, is excited to expand into Punjab with a new park in Jalandhar, planning additional locations in Amritsar, Mohali, and Ludhiana. Safety and cultural integration are emphasized. May 2023: Oxygen, the leading indoor family activity brand in the UK, has acquired regional trampoline operator Jump Evolution, expanding its presence in Greater London to ten parks nationwide.

