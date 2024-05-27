BitStore.com Announces Integration of USDD Stablecoin for Global Transactions

Singapore , May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitStore.com , a leading platform in the Web3 card space, announces a strategic partnership with USDD. This collaboration enables BitStore.com users to top-up their accounts with USDD and spend it seamlessly across the globe, marking a significant milestone in the integration of stablecoins into everyday financial transactions.





Key Benefits for Bit.Store Users:

Access USDD across multiple chains, increasing the flexibility and application of Bit.Store’s web3 card in various crypto environments. Ecological Token Support: Expand your spending options with a variety of stablecoins, ensuring diverse and flexible transaction capabilities within the Bit.Store ecosystem.

This partnership underscores Bit.Store’s strategic vision to integrate innovative financial technologies that bolster user trust and transaction security. Looking ahead, Bit.Store is poised to continue expanding its services, exploring new technologies and partnerships that align with its mission to bridge the gap between cryptocurrencies and everyday financial activities. By embracing the stability of USDD and the versatility of the Bit.Store card, this partnership is set to revolutionise how consumers interact with cryptocurrencies, providing a practical, dependable solution that meets the demands of modern finance.

About USDD:

USDD is a decentralized, over-collateralized stablecoin that provides financial freedom and stability for users across the globe. By maintaining a minimum collateral ratio of 120%, USDD ensures robust security and reliability for its users. It is available on 11 different public chains including TRON, Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Avalanche, among others.

About BitStore.com:

BitStore.com is your gateway to seamless cryptocurrency integration in the real world. Committed to safeguarding privacy and ensuring user-friendly accessibility, our physical card allows for crypto conversions, enabling secure and simple spending across online and offline in-store platforms. BitStore.com redefines the ease of crypto asset management — store, spend, and earn with confidence and simplicity.

