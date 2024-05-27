Automotive Slipper Clutch Market Report 2018-2030 Featuring Profiles of EXEDY, F.C.C., Hinson Racing, Hyper Racing, Ricardo, and More

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Slipper Clutch Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive slipper clutch market is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high-performance motorcycles and rising popularity of sports and leisure riding. The future of the global automotive slipper clutch market looks promising with opportunities in the OEM and aftermarket applications.



The study includes a forecast for the global automotive slipper clutch by type, vehicle type, application, and region.



Automotive Slipper Clutch Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Entry Level (Below 400cc)

Mid-Size (400Cc-699cc)

Full-Size (700Cc-1000cc)

Performance (Above 1000cc)

Automotive Slipper Clutch Market by Vehicle Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Automotive Slipper Clutch Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Slipper Clutch Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Automotive Slipper Clutch Market Insights

Entry level is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, aftermarket is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Some of the automotive slipper clutch companies profiled in this report include:

EXEDY

F.C.C.

Hinson Racing

Hyper Racing

Ricardo

Schaeffler Technologies

Sigma Performance

STM ITALY

SURFLEX

Yoyodyne

Features of the Global Automotive Slipper Clutch Market

Market Size Estimates: Automotive slipper clutch market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Automotive slipper clutch market size by type, vehicle type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Automotive slipper clutch market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different types, vehicle types, applications, and regions for the automotive slipper clutch market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the automotive slipper clutch market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

