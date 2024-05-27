Aprotic Solvent Market Analysis 2018-2023 and Forecast to 2030 by Source, Type, End-use, and Region: A $26.2 Billion Opportunity Dominated by BASF, DowDuPont, Eastman Chemical, INEOS, Mitsui Chemicals

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aprotic Solvent Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aprotic solvent market is expected to reach an estimated $26.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are growing environmental laws and the pharmaceutical industry's quick development, notable developments in manufacturing technology, growing consumer goods demand, including for fragrances, along with significant R&D expenditures. The future of the global aprotic solvent market looks promising with opportunities in the chemical, healthcare, oil & gas, and electronic markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global aprotic solvent by source, type, end use, and region.



Aprotic Solvent Market by Source [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Bio-Based

Synthetic

Aprotic Solvent Market by Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

N-Methyl-2-Pyrrolidone

Chloroform

Benzene

Aprotic Solvent Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

Chemical

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Electronic

Others

Aprotic Solvent Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Aprotic Solvent Market Insights



N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it plays a crucial role in drug synthesis, extraction, and purification, as well as, its high solvency power helps to dissolve various drug precursors and intermediates.



APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising demand in developing nations including China, Japan, India, and South Korea for aprotic solvents, as well as, growing building and construction industry.

Some of the aprotic solvent companies profiled in this report include:

BASF

DowDuPont

Eastman Chemical

INEOS

Mitsui Chemicals

Shell International

Asahi Kasei

Ashland

AlzChem

Celanese

Features of the Global Aprotic Solvent Market

Market Size Estimates: Aprotic solvent market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Aprotic solvent market size by source, type, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Aprotic solvent market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different source, type, end use, and regions for the aprotic solvent market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the aprotic solvent market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpimim

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.