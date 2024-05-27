Global IoT Technology Market Report 2024-2029: Increasing Demand from Automotive & Transportation Sector to Fuel Market Growth

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT Technology Market by Node Component (Sensor, Memory Device, Connectivity IC, Processor, Logic Devices), Software Solution (Remote Monitoring, Data Management), Platform, Service, End-use Application, Geography - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The IoT technology market is projected to grow from USD 945.6 billion in 2024 to USD 1,377.8 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of the IoT technology market include increasing necessity of data centers due to rising adoption of cloud platforms, growing use of wireless smart sensors and networks, and higher adoption of IPv6. However, interoperability challenges and lack of common standards act as a challenge for the market in the future. The major growth opportunities for the market players are increased potential for the incorporation of IoT in electric and hybrid vehicles and accelerated IoT adoption in the healthcare sector.







Market for consumer segment expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period



The consumer segment of the IoT technology market is expected to witness the largest share during the forecast period. The consumer end-use application includes wearable devices and consumer electronics. With the evolution of a number of consumer appliances that can connect to the Internet and smartphones, the growth of IoT technology in the consumer electronics segment is expected to receive a boost.



Data management segment expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period



The IoT technology market's data management segment is expected to witness the largest share during the forecast period. With the increasing number of connected devices, the volume of data being generated is increasing. These data can be used to gain valuable insights and improve efficiencies through analysis. Data are crucial in every sector, and managing data is of utmost importance to understand the pattern and develop logical information out of it. IBM (US), SAP (Germany), and Oracle (US) are developing data management solutions to provide ease of information to various sectors for future decisions.



Therefore, to manage these data, organizations require software solutions featured with analytics to easily handle these data and derive various useful patterns. Data management solution is the most important software solution in the IoT segment as IoT devices produce an enormous amount of data that is challenging for providers to deal with. Organizations require data management solutions to manage structured and unstructured data to generate insights from the huge amount of data. Data mining, data management, and data analytics techniques are used to make data useful and relevant.



North America accounted for the largest market share among other regions in 2023



In 2023, North America accounted for the largest share of the IoT technology market. The North American market for loT technology is expanding as a result of rising internet penetration in technologically advanced economies and expanding use of wireless sensors and networks in key end-use industries like healthcare, retail, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and transportation. The primary drivers of the market's expansion in this region are an established IT infrastructure and the early acceptance of different IoT-enabled products across a range of end-use applications.



In determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through extensive secondary research, primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the IoT technology market.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (emergence of 5G communications technology, Increasing necessity of data centers due to rising adoption of cloud platforms, growing use of wireless smart sensors and networks, and higher adoption of IPv6), restraints (data security and privacy concerns), opportunities (cross-domain collaborations, government incentives and aids for development of IoT technologies, accelerated IoT adoption in the healthcare sector, increased potential for the incorporation of IoT in electric and hybrid vehicles, and rise in the development of smart cities), and challenges (interoperability challenges and lack of common standards, high power consumption by wireless sensor terminals/connected devices, lack of IoT-related skills and technical expertise) influencing the growth of the IoT technology market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the IoT technology market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the IoT technology market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the IoT technology market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product/service offerings of leading players like Intel, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, STMicroelectronics, Microsoft, PTC and Amazon Web Services, among others in the IoT technology market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $945.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1377.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Processors Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2024

Remote Monitoring Segment to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Consumer Segment to Hold Largest Market Share from 2024 to 2029

IoT Technology Market, by Region, 2023

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in IoT Technology Market - Increasing Demand from Automotive & Transportation Sector to Fuel Market Growth

IoT Technology Market, by Service - Managed Services Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

IoT Technology Market, by End-use Application - Aerospace & Defense Segment to Record Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

IoT Technology Market in North America, by End-use Application and Country - Automotive & Transportation and US Held Largest Shares of North America IoT Market in 2023

IoT Technology Market, by Country - China to Dominate Global IoT Technology Market from 2024 to 2029



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Global Rise in Internet Penetration

Growing Adoption of Cloud Platforms

Proliferation of Wireless Sensor Networks

Increasing Adoption of Ipv6

Restraints

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

Increasing Cross-Domain Collaborations

Government-Led Funding to Develop IoT Research Projects

Emergence of Connected Care in Healthcare Sector

Increasing Demand for HEVs and EVs

Growing Safety Concerns with Rising Urbanization

Challenges

Interoperability Challenges and Lack of Common Standards

High Power Consumption by Wireless Sensor Terminals/Connected Devices

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Case Study Analysis

Solulab Inc. Assisted Enmatrix to Develop IoT Mobile Application for Smart Buildings and Yacht Management

Solulab Inc. Helped Gearnetics to Develop Advanced IoT Fleet Management Solutions

Sanxing and Telenor Connexion Facilitated Leading Swedish Energy Supplier to Implement IoT-based Metering Solution for Connecting Smart Meters

ISA Minimized Equipment Breakdown with IoT-Enabled Predictive Maintenance Solution

Telenor Assisted Swegon in Implementing IoT-based Climate Control Systems

Companies Featured

Intel

Qualcomm Technologies

Texas Instruments

Stmicroelectronics

IBM

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft

PTC

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

General Electric Company

Softeq Development Corp.

Sciencesoft USA

Oracle

Siemens

SAP SE

Robert Bosch

Huawei Technologies

Schneider Electric

Arm Limited

NXP Semiconductors

TE Connectivity

Software

Microchip Technology

Vates

Cellhire

Clearblade

Solulab

Konstant Infosolutions

Binariks

