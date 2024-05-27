The World Market for Silver Nitrate (2018-2030) Featuring Strategic Analysis of American Elements, Avantor, GFS Chemical, Merck, ProChem, and Other Key Players

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silver Nitrate Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global silver nitrate market is expected to reach an estimated $4.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are increasing need for silver nitrate for cauterization, sclerosing, and wart removal, rise in the use of silver nitrate in photographic films and jewelry, as well as, increasing usage in the chemical industry as an intermediary and in the production of various compounds such as silver halides and silver oxides. The future of the global silver nitrate market looks promising with opportunities in the medical & pharmaceutical, chemical, glass, and textile markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global silver nitrate by grade, application, end use, and region.

Silver Nitrate Market Insights

USP grade will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increased application as a cauterizing or sclerosing agent, as well as strong demand in medicines and biotechnology.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the rising demand for silver nitrate or lunar caustic in this region is driven by the growing medical & pharmaceutical sector.

Features of the Global Silver Nitrate Market

Market Size Estimates: Silver nitrate market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Silver nitrate market size by grade, application, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Silver nitrate market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different grade, application, end use, and regions for the silver nitrate market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the silver nitrate market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Silver Nitrate Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Silver Nitrate Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Silver Nitrate Market by Grade

3.3.1: Analytical Reagent Grade

3.3.2: USP Grade

3.3.3: Technical Grade

3.4: Global Silver Nitrate Market by Application

3.4.1: Photography & Jewelry

3.4.2: Inks & Dyes

3.4.3: Ceramic

3.4.4: Anti-Infective Agent

3.4.5: Polished Mirror

3.4.6: Others

3.5: Global Silver Nitrate Market by End Use

3.5.1: Medical & Pharmaceutical

3.5.2: Chemical

3.5.3: Glass

3.5.4: Textile

3.5.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Silver Nitrate Market by Region

4.2: North American Silver Nitrate Market

4.3: European Silver Nitrate Market

4.4: APAC Silver Nitrate Market

4.5: RoW Silver Nitrate Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Silver Nitrate Market by Grade

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Silver Nitrate Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Silver Nitrate Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Silver Nitrate Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Silver Nitrate Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Silver Nitrate Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Silver Nitrate Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: American Elements

7.2: Avantor

7.3: GFS Chemical

7.4: Merck

7.5: ProChem

7.6: Ames Goldsmith

7.7: Chenzhous Nonferrous Metals

7.8: JSC

7.9: Columbus Chemical Industries

7.10: Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing

