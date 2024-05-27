Benzoic Acid Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 1,853.5 Mn By 2033, At 5.3% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

Global Benzoic Acid Market size is expected to reach USD 1,164.6 million by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 1,853.5 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.3% according to Dimension Market Research.

Benzoic acid is a colorless, crystalline compound that is part of the carboxylic acid family. It is typically produced by oxidizing toluene at high temperatures, using manganese and cobalt salts as catalysts. They mixed well with many substances, including alcohols, benzene, carbon tetrachloride, acetone, & water. It is known for its beneficial antibacterial & antifungal properties.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/benzoic-acid-market/request-sample/





It is majorly used as a preservative in many packaged, ready-to-eat, & canned food products, including fruit juices, jams, carbonated drinks, pickles, and sparkling beverages. This market is showing significant growth opportunities due to the increase in the demand for processed food products. Benzoic acid is readily available and cost-effective, making it a popular choice over other alternatives for consumers.

Important Insights

The Global Benzoic Acid market is expected to grow by USD 1,853.5 million by 2033 from 2024 with a CAGR of 5.3 % during the same forecasted period i.e. 2025 to 2033.

by 2033 from 2024 with a CAGR of during the same forecasted period i.e. 2025 to 2033. The powder form of benzoic acid is expected to dominate the market with the largest revenue in 2024, due to its easy solubility, white amorphous appearance, & better impact on acidic pH levels.

The benzoate category is anticipated to dominate the benzoic acid market with a revenue share of 34.4% in 2024, due to extensive usage in several items such as wall coverings, floor coverings, inks and waxes, adhesives and sealants, films, & board products.

in 2024, due to extensive usage in several items such as wall coverings, floor coverings, inks and waxes, adhesives and sealants, films, & board products. The food & beverages sector is anticipated to lead the benzoic acid market with a maximum share of 34.4% in 2024 revenue under the end-use segment. This increase in growth is majorly propelled by its extensive usage as a preservative in most packaged foods & beverages.

in 2024 revenue under the end-use segment. This increase in growth is majorly propelled by its extensive usage as a preservative in most packaged foods & beverages. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to emerge as the dominant market for benzoic acid with a 34.3% share by the end of 2024, due to rising demand for frozen food, changing customer choices, & increasing per capita incomes in this region.

Latest Trends

Benzoic acid is widely used as a preservative to extend the shelf life of food products. The growing consumer preference for convenient, ready-to-eat meals contributes to the rising demand for this acid in the food industry.

They are frequently used in soft drinks and other beverages to help prevent mold and yeast growth, ensuring product safety and longevity.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the benzoic acid market are employing various strategic measures such as launching new products, entering into mergers, forming joint ventures, making acquisitions, and expanding into new regions.

Strategic actions undertaken by key players in the benzoic acid market demonstrate their proactive stance in seizing opportunities and broadening their business activities.

Through partnerships, acquisitions, and geographical expansions, these firms aim to reinforce their market positions and explore new market segments, ultimately fostering growth and competitiveness within the benzoic acid industry.

Some of the prominent market players:

THE CHEMICAL COMPANY

I G Petrochemicals Limited

Merck KGaA

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd.

GFS Chemicals Inc.

Hemadri Chemicals

Eastman Chemical Company

Ganesh Benzoplast Limited

Spectrum Chemical

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today! : https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/benzoic-acid-market/download-reports-excerpt/

Benzoic Acid Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 1,164.6 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 1,853.5 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 5.3% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 34.3% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Component, By Technology, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

In the application segment, the Benzoate category is expected to lead the benzoic acid market, capturing a significant share of 34.4% by 2024. There are two primary forms of the benzoate category: mono-benzoates & di-benzoates, both derived from benzoic acid.

They are used across many industries, including wall coverings, floor coverings, inks, waxes, adhesives, sealants, films, & board products. The increasing demand for phthalate-free plasticizers has driven the adoption of benzoic acid, as non-phthalate alternatives gain preference.

Drivers

Benzoic acid is widely used in making antifungal ointments for treating skin conditions like fungal infections, insect bites, ringworms, and burns, meeting the rising demand for such ointments due to increased fungal infection cases.In the food industry, benzoic acid salts serve as potent antimicrobial preservatives, enhancing the pH balance to extend the shelf life of acidic food items.

It is directly added to various food products such as canned goods, processed meats, fish, eggs, beverages (including soft drinks and juices), packaged snacks, baked goods, and vegetable products, thus, driving the growth of this market.

Restraints

Consuming beverages with sodium benzoate or benzoic acid in higher quantities negatively impacts health, leading to heightened ADHD symptoms in adults.

Sodium benzoate, a salt form of benzoic acid, is linked to increased hyperactivity. The original form of this acid can react with vitamin C to produce benzene, a known carcinogen, thus restraining the growth of this market.

Beverages, especially those with carbonation, combined with benzoic acid, can contain elevated levels of benzene, raising the risk of cancer.

Opportunities

Benzoic acid and its derivatives are highly valued across industries like food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Benzoate, a salt form derived from benzoic acid, has shown promise in alleviating major depression and panic disorders.

This presents substantial growth prospects for these acids in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly for medicinal purposes.

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/benzoic-acid-market/





Benzoic Acid Market Segmentation

By Form

Powder

Granules

By Application

Benzoates Sodium Benzoate Potassium Benzoate Benzyl Benzoate

Benzoates Plasticizers

Alkyd Resins

Benzoyl Chloride

Animal Feed Additives

By End-Use

Pharmaceuticals

Foods & Beverages Bakery & Confectionery Beverages Meat Products Sauces/ Dips/ Salad Dressings Dairy products Others

Cosmetics & Personal care

Others

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to lead the benzoic acid market, commanding a 34.3% share in 2024. Many factors have fueled this growth, including a rising preference for frozen foods, evolving consumer tastes, and increasing per capita incomes.

The region's large youthful population, along with busy lifestyles, leads to a notable shift toward processed and packaged goods, driving up the demand for benzoic acid. Stringent government regulations in the Asia-Pacific region have also boosted the adoption of benzoate plasticizers over phthalate plasticizers.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/benzoic-acid-market/request-sample/

Recent Developments

March 2023: McCain Foods invested around USD 438.0 million to expand its processing plant in Alberta, doubling its size and output. This expansion aimed to create two cutting-edge production lines, which would positively impact benzoic acid developers.

In August 2022: Brenntag, the global market leader for the chemical and ingredient distributor, announced the market collaboration with ISCA, the highest distributor and manufacturer of specialty chemicals, which deals with preservatives in the cosmetic industry in the European market.

Browse More Related Reports

Tire Material Market is expected to attain a valuation of USD 75.1 billion in 2024 & USD 106.5 billion by 2033, having expanded at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 3.9%

Marine Lubricants Market is expected to attain a valuation of USD 8,530.1 million in 2024 and is expected to maintain a steady CAGR of 4.8% for the forecast period (2024-2033).

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1,139.0 million in 2024

Agrochemical Market is expected to reach a value of USD 256.0 billion by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 343.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.3%.

Alkyl Polyglucosides Market is expected to reach a value of USD 1,207.0 million by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 2,250.3 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Industrial Lubricants Market is expected to reach a value of USD 60,955.2 million in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% for the forecast period (2024-2033).

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market is expected to reach a value of USD 17.7 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 27.6 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.1%.

Passive Fire Protection Market is expected to reach a value of USD 4.8 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 8.0 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Eco Fibers Market is expected to reach a value of USD 49.0 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 97.0 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Aerospace Raw Materials Market is expected to reach a value of USD 44.3 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 91.7 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world.

We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.