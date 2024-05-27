Barrier Films in Flexible Electronics Industry Set to Achieve USD 259.5 Mn Revenue By 2033 At 20.3% CAGR | Dimension Market Research

New York, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The Global Barrier Films Flexible Electronics Market size is expected to reach USD 49.1 million in 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 259.5 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 20.3 % according to Dimension Market Research.

Barrier films safeguard electronic devices and their components from environmental hazards like moisture, air, and water. They are utilized across various sectors, including consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, and defense. Global Barrier Films Flexible Electronics Market specializes in the production of protective films that are used as a barrier in flexible electronic devices.

In aviation & military applications, such as GPS trackers and drones, barrier films are favored for creating lightweight and durable electronic systems. It is extensively used in healthcare for medical devices like ECG machines and glucometers.

Important Insights

The Barrier Films Flexible Electronics market is expected to grow by USD 259.5 million by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 20.3 % .

by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of . Flexible electronics are expected to dominate the global barrier films flexible electronics market with a market share of 48.7% in 2024. These films play an important role in manufacturing flexible electronics, which include devices that can be bent & shaped to a certain degree.

in 2024. These films play an important role in manufacturing flexible electronics, which include devices that can be bent & shaped to a certain degree. Consumer electronics is anticipated to hold the largest market share of 28.0% in 2024, as barrier films are crucial for electronic devices such as smartphones, wearables, laptops & tablets.

in 2024, as barrier films are crucial for electronic devices such as smartphones, wearables, laptops & tablets. North America is forecasted to lead the Barrier Films Flexible Electronics Market a substantial market share, contributing 30.7% of total revenue, with ongoing growth primarily driven by the increasing demand for barrier films in the consumer electronics and automotive industries.

Latest Trends

The increasing demand for waterproof flexible accessories, such as fitness trackers and smartwatches, is significantly driving market growth.

Barrier films are essential for protecting the electronic circuits and components of devices from air, dust, and water.

These films are widely used in a variety of applications, including medical devices, sensors, smartphones, smartwatches, and digital cameras.

Competitive Landscape

The Global Barrier Films Flexible Electronics Market is consolidating, with a few major players dominating the industry. Companies expand their market presence through both inorganic & organic strategies.

Inorganic strategies involve the research and development of new products and innovations, while organic strategies focus on partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Such mergers & partnerships enhance their market positions and facilitate market expansion.

Some of the prominent market players:

3M Company

Amcor Plc

Beneq

Eastman Chemical Company

Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

Polo Alliance

Honeywell International Inc.

Materion Corporation

Sigma Technologies

Alcan Packaging

Tera-Barrier Films Pte Ltd

Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.

Other Key Players

Barrier Films Flexible Electronics Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 49.1 Mn Forecast Value (2033) USD 259.5 Mn CAGR (2024-2033) 20.3% North America Revenue Share 30.7% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product, By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

The flexible electronics segment is projected to lead with a market share of 48.7% in 2024, as barrier films play a crucial role in manufacturing flexible electronics, which include devices that can be bent and shaped to a certain degree. These devices range from flexible displays and wearables to smartphones, medical devices, and automotive applications.

The segment's popularity is further driven by the lightweight, portable, durable, & adaptable nature of flexible electronics, with barrier films being customizable to meet manufacturers' specific requirements.

Barrier Films Flexible Electronics Market Segmentation

By Product

Flexible Electronics

Photovoltaic

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Defense & Aerospace

Medical & Healthcare

Energy

Power & Utility

Others

Market Drivers

The intricate designs of electronic devices like smartwatches, phones, laptops, and tablets are driving the demand for flexible film barriers in electronics manufacturing.

The digital age and widespread internet usage have expanded the electronics market, creating significant growth opportunities for the barrier film industry.

The flexible film barrier electronics market is poised to make a substantial impact on the medical and healthcare sector, given its diverse applications.

The market is growing due to increased usage in areas such as X-ray detectors, light therapies, lab-on-chip systems, smart plastics, healthcare photonics, and health monitoring devices.

Market Restraints

The manufacturing of barrier films employs harmful chemicals and materials that are non-recyclable, contributing to increased waste and environmental pollution. These films typically contain polymers like ethylene vinyl alcohol with toxic additives or coatings, posing significant environmental concerns.

The production of barrier films for flexible electronics incurs higher costs due to the use of advanced technologies and materials.

Complex manufacturing procedures and expensive equipment further contribute to elevated production costs, acting as a restraint on market growth.

Opportunities

Foldable displays are becoming popular in smartphones and tablets, featuring flexible OLED screens that can fold and unfold for larger displays. Barrier films protect these displays from moisture, oxygen, and mechanical stresses, enhancing their durability.

The growing adoption of foldable displays extends to wearables, automotive displays, and signage, driving demand for barrier films with superior properties. The emergence of flexible solar cells, like organic photovoltaics, offers benefits like lightweight and flexibility.

Regional Analysis

The North American region is predicted to dominate the barrier films flexible electronics market with a substantial market share, contributing 30.7% of total revenue in 2024, with ongoing growth primarily driven by the increasing demand for barrier films in the consumer electronics and automotive industries.

This region's significant market presence is attributed to the rapid expansion of its solar panel industry, favored by government and environmental organization efforts to reduce carbon footprints. Growing trend of flexible solar panels, which utilize barrier films as a key component, further boosts the market's growth in this region.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments

March 2024: TOPPAN commenced the production of BOPP-based GL-SP Barrier Film in India, aiming for sustainable packaging. This initiative offers a competitive advantage by integrating the complete production process of both the base film and the barrier film, addressing mono-material demands with a transparent barrier applied to a BOPP substrate.

TOPPAN commenced the production of BOPP-based GL-SP Barrier Film in India, aiming for sustainable packaging. This initiative offers a competitive advantage by integrating the complete production process of both the base film and the barrier film, addressing mono-material demands with a transparent barrier applied to a BOPP substrate. October 2022: BOBST introduced OneBARRIER, a new range of mono-material solutions designed to enhance the barrier properties and recyclability of film and paper packaging.

BOBST introduced OneBARRIER, a new range of mono-material solutions designed to enhance the barrier properties and recyclability of film and paper packaging. April 2022: Nanosys, Inc. and Nanjing Bready Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd. announced the large-scale production of the world’s first air-stable, barrier-free laminated quantum dot film components, xQDEF™ Laminate, which delivers exceptional quantum dot color and brightness in a more cost-effective package, thus broadening the market for quantum dot displays.

Nanosys, Inc. and Nanjing Bready Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd. announced the large-scale production of the world’s first air-stable, barrier-free laminated quantum dot film components, xQDEF™ Laminate, which delivers exceptional quantum dot color and brightness in a more cost-effective package, thus broadening the market for quantum dot displays. April 2022: Toray Industries, Inc. revealed a new super high barrier film that is at least 80% cheaper than traditional versions, thanks to its innovative design and production technology.

