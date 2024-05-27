Ground Calcium Carbonate Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD  67.1 Bn By 2033, At 6.9 % CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Market size is expected to reach USD 36.9 billion in 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 67.1 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.9 % from 2024 to 2033 according to Dimension Market Research.

Ground Calcium Carbonate is widely used as a filler across multiple industries such as rubber, plastic, ink, paper, & paint. Particularly in the plastic and rubber sectors, it is commonly included in polymer composites to improve their workability & physical attributes.

Substitution of expensive resins with more economical GCC fillers significantly reduces the production cost of polymer composites, making them a favorable choice for manufacturers. The paper industry is a major consumer of GCC products as it is highly popular due to the growing preference for glossy and heavier papers.

Important Insights

by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of during the same forecasted period i.e. 2025 to 2033. Pulp & Paper segment is expected to dominate the market with a maximum revenue share of 38.0% by the end of 2024 driven by the growing expansion of online platforms and gig workers, which resulted in huge demand for food, hygiene, & lightweight packaging products.

by the end of 2024 driven by the growing expansion of online platforms and gig workers, which resulted in huge demand for food, hygiene, & lightweight packaging products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the dominant player in the ground calcium carbonate market, with a maximum share of 41.2% by the end of 2024, due to various factors, like economic expansion, rapid urbanization, & significant development of infrastructure.

by the end of 2024, due to various factors, like economic expansion, rapid urbanization, & significant development of infrastructure. North America is anticipated to account for the second-largest share of the global market in 2024 due to utilizing ground calcium carbonate as a pigment enhancer & effective filler, improving the opacity durability, & flow properties of these products.

Latest Trends

Innovations in manufacturing methods and technological advancements have opened doors to the production of specialized calcium carbonate grades customized for specific sectors like food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

This market is showing a surge in the adoption of bio-based and renewable materials. Calcium carbonates sourced from renewable sources are gaining momentum as companies are searching for other alternatives to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Ground Calcium Carbonate Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players in the ground calcium carbonate sector are heavily investing in establishing on-site production facilities to meet the rising demand for various grades of GCC which includes filler grade GCC & PCC, high-end GCC, and coating grade GCC.

Some of the prominent players in the Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Market include Mineral Technologies Inc., Omya AG, Imerys, Sibelco, Carmeuse, etc.

Key players are taking a proactive approach by owning limestone quarries and adopting a value chain integration strategy. This strategy involves supplying natural and untreated limestone, processing it according to customer specifications, and efficiently distributing the final product to various markets.

Some of the prominent market players:

Mineral Technologies Inc.

Omya AG

Imerys

Sibelco

Carmeuse

GLC Minerals

S. Aggregates

Shiraishi Calcium Kaisha

GCCP Resources Limited

Mississippi Line Company

M Huber Corporation

Other Key Players

Ground Calcium Carbonate Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 36.9 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 67.1 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 6.9% Asia Pacific Revenue share 41.2% North America Revenue share 28.1% Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Data 2025 – 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Application Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis



The Pulp & Paper segment is likely to lead the ground calcium carbonate market with a projected share of 38.0% in 2024, due to the rapid expansion of online platforms and gig workers, driving substantial demand for food, hygiene, & lightweight packaging products.

It is the preferred choice among other alternatives in the pulp & paper sector due to its superior functionality. It serves as a cost-effective filler in paper production, offering advantages like increased brightness at a lower price point.

Additionally, the rhombohedral particle shape of GCC contributes to creating a porous surface in paper sheets. After Pulp & Paper, the Building & Construction segment is expected to grow with the highest market share between 2024 and 2033 due to the growing demand for improved infrastructure such as airports, seaways, and roadways, boosting the demand for calcium carbonate.

Global Ground Calcium Carbonate Market Segmentation

By Application

Pulp & Paper

Building & Construction

Plastic & Rubber

Paints & Coatings

Chemical

Agriculture

Others

Growth Drivers

Ground calcium carbonate market is thriving due to the increasing demand for calcium carbonate in the paper industry, where the particle size of GCC aids in improving water drainage.

It is preferred as a filler material in papermaking processes, due to its cost-effectiveness and ability to improve brightness, which are driving factors in its growth within this sector.

It plays a significant role in the hygiene sector, particularly in the manufacturing of women's personal care items, infant diapers, and products

Restraints

The ground calcium carbonate market is obstructed by the impact of fluctuating raw material availability, which directly influences production costs and supply chain stability, posing significant risks for manufacturers and users alike.

The increasing awareness of environmental issues surrounding the extraction and processing of calcium carbonate adds another layer of complexity to the market.

Manufacturing and distribution processes are getting complicated due to stringent quality standards and specifications across various industrial applications

Growth Opportunities

Developing nations growing infrastructure and construction sectors provide a great opportunity for using ground calcium carbonate in various products like paints, coatings, and concrete.

Increasing demand for environmentally friendly & sustainable materials creates a growth opportunity for calcium carbonate products as an eco-friendly option.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the ground calcium carbonate market, projecting a market share of 41.2% by the end of 2024, driven by various factors including rapid urbanization, economic expansion, and substantial infrastructure development.

This increased demand has led to growth in sectors like paper and pulp, as well as building and construction, further boosting the demand for ground calcium carbonate. The region's dominating sectors such as automotive, construction, and electronics are expected to drive demand for ground calcium carbonate-based products in the foreseeable future. Asian countries like China have emerged as a global production hub due to supportive government policies, advanced manufacturing facilities, and a skilled workforce.





By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Ground Calcium Carbonate Market

January 2023 : ASCP member, Holcim,acquired Nicem as a strategic move to advance the development of green construction material solutions which is a grounded calcium carbonate leader in Northern Italy with a broad customer base spanning multiple industries from construction to plastic, rubber, and paints

ASCP member, Holcim,acquired Nicem as a strategic move to advance the development of green construction material solutions which is a grounded calcium carbonate leader in Northern Italy with a broad customer base spanning multiple industries from construction to plastic, rubber, and paints September 2022 : Imerys entered into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its assets like kaolin, ground calcium carbonate (GCC), precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), and talc, serving the paper markets.

Imerys entered into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its assets like kaolin, ground calcium carbonate (GCC), precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), and talc, serving the paper markets. August 2022 : Imerys announced a strategic investment in its Southeast Ground-Calcium-Carbonate business to expand capacity in its Marble Hill (GA) plan which is part of a plan to support the growing building and construction markets such as coatings, roofing, joint compound, and flooring.

Imerys announced a strategic investment in its Southeast Ground-Calcium-Carbonate business to expand capacity in its Marble Hill (GA) plan which is part of a plan to support the growing building and construction markets such as coatings, roofing, joint compound, and flooring. April 2022: Omya and Asia Symbol International Pte Ltd. announced a collaborative investment to produce Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) needed for Asia Symbol's uncoated fine paper production machines in Jiangmen, Guangdong, China.

