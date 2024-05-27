Weekly report share buyback from May 20 to May 24, 2024

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 20, 2024, to May 24, 2024.

These transactions were carried out as part of the buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Regarding shares to be cancelled:

Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP705/20/2024NL001455947800,000000XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP705/21/2024NL001455947821 00022,807373XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP705/22/2024NL001455947821 00022,532909XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP705/23/2024NL001455947821 00022,398877XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP705/24/2024NL001455947821 00022,172602XPAR
   TOTAL84 00022,477940 

Regarding shares to be used to fulfil the company’s obligations under equity compensation plans:

Name of the issuerIdentityDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP705/20/2024NL001455947800,000000XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP705/21/2024NL00145594789 00022,809002XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP705/22/2024NL00145594789 00022,526996XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP705/23/2024NL00145594789 00022,403613XPAR
TECHNIP ENERGIES NV724500FLODI49NSCIP705/24/2024NL00145594789 00022,174920XPAR
   TOTAL36 00022,478633 

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on: https://investors.technipenergies.com/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies shares are listed on Euronext Paris. In addition, Technip Energies has a Level 1 sponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) program, with its ADRs trading over-the-counter.

For further information: www.ten.com.

