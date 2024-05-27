Victory Square Announces $GAME Token to Launch June 3, Promoted by Major Sports Leagues & Influencers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that gives investor access to a portfolio of 25+ innovative companies from around the world in a single stock, is pleased to share that its portfolio company - GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a mobile-first, next-gen fantasy sports gaming company, today announces that the $GAME token, the fantasy sports infrastructure designed and developed in collaboration with Sportsology, is set to launch on major exchanges on Monday, June 3rd. GameOn recently announced that it received a grant of 59,000,000 $GAME tokens from Sportsology.

$GAME is a fantasy sports platform designed to drive fan engagement and revenue growth for game developers and sports leagues worldwide. $GAME will enhance the player experience in sports-specific games such as fantasy games, predictor games, card battle games, and sports betting games, as well as others where relevant as the ecosystem matures. Developers will use $GAME to provide interoperability between games, distributed rewards, true ownership of assets, and other benefits to sports fans and gamers.

In anticipation of the launch, ‘$GAME Week’ kicks off today with support from sports leagues such as LALIGA, PFL, and Karate Combat, as well as web3 partners Arbitrum and OpenSea. GameOn and Sportsology will engage in 50+ events including Spaces, AMAs, and live streams, headlined by a special stream with Arbitrum and LALIGA legend Javi Martinez . Also joining the festivities will be web3 and crypto influencers including Ash Crypto , Mario Nawfal , Scott Melker , Ran Neuner , Kmanus , Boxmining , Joe Parys , Healthy Pockets , Miles Deutscher , Sky Wee , Wolf Financial , Human & Machine , Crypto Town Hall , Dingling , Coach K , Keyboard Monkey , Size Chad , LadyTrader , and Ice Bagz .

Mario Nawfal has emerged as one of the ascendant alternative media stars on X, receiving praise from Elon Musk himself and frequently hosting some of the platform’s largest audio events. For the full schedule of $GAME Week events, follow GameOn on X .

GameOn expects to leverage $GAME to provide unified experiences and rewards across its ecosystem of fantasy sports products, featuring leagues like LALIGA, PFL, and Karate Combat. GameOn is built on Arbitrum as a grant recipient , the leading Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution for Ethereum with a $2.5b+ market cap and over 1 billion transactions .

“It’s time to change the way we play,” said Matt Bailey, CEO at GameOn. “$GAME enables GameOn to deliver next-gen games to millions of fans worldwide, bringing them closer than ever to their favorite players, teams, and leagues. We’re thrilled to deliver the first ever supply of $GAME tokens to sports fans and fantasy gamers globally.”

To hear more, join GameOn CEO Matt Bailey for live commentary and Q&A on GameOn’s shareholder Telegram channel today at 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT.

About GameOn

Founded in 2018, GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) is a mobile-first, next-gen fantasy sports gaming company, integrating Web3 technology to enhance player engagement and asset ownership. Through partnerships with premier sports leagues such as LALIGA, PFL, and Karate Combat, and leveraging blockchain solutions from Arbitrum, GameOn is delivering a rich, interactive fantasy sports gaming experience. The $GAME token, crafted in partnership with Sportsology, allows fans globally to compete, engage, and win rewards based on actual sports results. GameOn is setting new standards in the evolution of fantasy gaming, offering unprecedented ways for fans to connect with the sports they love.

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square is a Venture Builder that provides investors a liquid way to invest in early-stage technology companies without buying a venture fund that requires accredited investor status or multi-year commitments.

A diverse portfolio of 25+ innovative companies from around the world (founders come from: Ireland, Sri Lanka, Bulgaria, Australia, India, Brazil, the Middle East and North America)

Sectors include: Digital Health, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain/Web3, Virtual & Augmented Reality (VR/AR), Gaming, Climate Tech

Owner-operated (approx. 15% Management Ownership)



Business Model:

The Victory Square business model is to buy, build and invest in early stage tech companies. We spend upwards of 48 months with those companies until they're ready to spin-off or stand on their own. There are a couple of unique elements to our business model…

We have unparalleled access to startups through our internal incubator and International network with over 250+ founders, investors, tech accelerators and venture capital firms from more than 60 countries. Second, our management team and advisors are actively involved in our investments from incubation through monetization, providing them with financial, operational, and strategic support to scale globally. We drive value by monetizing investments and reinvesting the gains in new innovations. The strategy was to build a self-sustaining business.



VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com .

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)



The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

