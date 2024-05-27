KLÉPIERRE: S&P INCREASES KLÉPIERRE’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE AFTER THE ROMAEST ACQUISITION

PRESS RELEASE

S&P INCREASES KLÉPIERRE’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE AFTER THE ROMAEST ACQUISITION

Paris — May 27, 2024

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, today announces the closing of the acquisition of RomaEst, one of the largest malls in Rome. With a 10 million footfall, it is the 6th most visited center in Italy. Strategically located in a catchment area of 2.2 million consumers, this 97,000 sq.m. GLA scheme is one of the leading retail and entertainment destinations in Italy with 214 national and international banners like Inditex, Primark, JD Sports, Sephora, New Yorker, Mango, H&M…

This is Klépierre’s second external growth transaction of the year and a further stage of the Group’s strategy to strengthen the portfolio while generating additional net cash flow.

Concurrently to this acquisition and assuming Klépierre’s capacity to make further opportunistic acquisitions with high cash returns, S&P has increased Klépierre’s outlook from stable to positive. At the same time, S&P has revised upwards its assessment of Klépierre’s liquidity profile, from ‘Adequate’ to ‘Strong’.

On May 24, 2024, Fitch confirmed its ‘A-’ rating with a stable outlook on Klépierre’s senior unsecured debt.

AGENDA July 09, 2024

July 10, 2024

July 11, 2024

July 31, 2024

October 23, 2024 Ex-dividend date for the final dividend payment

Record date for the final dividend payment

Final dividend payment

First-half 2024 earnings (before market opening)

Trading update for the first nine months of 2024 (before market opening)



