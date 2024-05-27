KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 2,025,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 20 May to 24 May 2024. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 3.45 per share for a total consideration of € 7.0m. These repurchases were made as part of the € 200m share buyback started on 1 February 2024, and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 58,054,005 for a total consideration of € 193.3m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

For more information:
KPN Royal Dutch Telecom
Investor Relations
Wilhelminakade 123
3072 AP Rotterdam
E-mail: ir@kpn.com

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 200m share buyback
27/05/2024; 17:45h
KPN-SBB


