Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Paris, 27/05/24

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 20 May 2024.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 25 April 2024

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 20 may 2024 FR0000120503 50,500 35.9935 XPAR

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/2024-05-27-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

