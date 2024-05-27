FORVIA: Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 20 May 2024 to 24 May 2024

Nanterre, 27 May 2024

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 20 May 2024 to 24 May 2024
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeTransaction dateIdentifying code of financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiresMarket (MIC code)
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8520/05/2024FR000012114719 50015,76 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8521/05/2024FR000012114719 50015,37 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8522/05/2024FR000012114719 50015,00 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8523/05/2024FR000012114720 00014,70 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8524/05/2024FR000012114718 00014,35 €XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

