Tomo Launches Extension Wallet and Announces Integration in Babylon Testnet with sBTC Faucet Tokens for Tomo Users

Los Angeles, California, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tomo, the all-in-one social platform, announces the launch of its new multichain wallet extension, Tomo Wallet , along with its participation in the Babylon Testnet. This strategic collaboration aims to empower users to earn yield from their bitcoins in a secure way. To encourage early wallet users, Tomo will provide sBTC faucet tokens for staking on Babylon Testnet.





Tomo Wallet is a multi-chain social wallet for the BTC ecosystem. It enhances your decentralized trading experience and supports numerous chains, with a particular emphasis on bringing Bitcoin into EVM, Solana and Cosmos ecosystems. Designed for both beginners and experienced users, it features an intuitive user interface, social login and robust security, ensuring your assets are always protected.

To receive sBTC faucet tokens users must follow the instructions shared on Tomo Twitter . All users that successfully completed the steps will get 0.0007 sBTC in their wallet. Detailed instruction can be found on Tomo Docs . The campaign will continue until the Signet BTC pool is fully distributed. Participants are encouraged to stake their sBTC on the Babylon website.

"Tomo Wallet is designed to provide users with an effortless and secure way to manage their digital assets across various blockchain networks. Our collaboration with Babylon offers a unique opportunity for our community to engage with the latest innovations in the Bitcoin ecosystem," said Ryan Fang, Founder at Tomo.

Tomo Wallet is now live and accessible from the Google Chrome browser . With Tomo, logging in is effortless thanks to easy social login functionality. Users can utilize their Google accounts for quick, seamless access without the hassle of complicated sign-ups. Security is a top priority for Tomo, offering advanced encryption and secure key management. Tomo Wallet ensures privacy and security by encrypting the seed phrase and storing it in multiple shards using Shamir's Secret Sharing, providing robust protection for user assets. Available both within the Tomo mobile app and as a browser extension, Tomo Wallet offers users convenient access to their assets anytime, anywhere. Additionally, Tomo Wallet supports a range of blockchain networks and integration options, making it a versatile tool for all your digital asset management needs.

The launch of Babylon Bitcoin Staking Testnet-4 is on Tuesday, May 28 at 7AM UTC. Join the Babylon Testnet BTC Staking Campaign and explore the features of Tomo Wallet. Visit Tomo Wallet and Babylon to get started.

About Tomo

Tomo is an all-in-one Web3 social wallet designed to bring the mass adoption of crypto. It allows users to log in effortlessly with their social accounts and supports multiple chains, with a particular emphasis on bringing Bitcoin into EVM, Solana and Cosmos ecosystems. On Tomo, users can easily manage assets, send crypto to each other, chat, post content, make friends, and participate in token-based interest groups. They can also on-ramp fiat currency with a credit card, trade crypto assets, create Tomojis, and more. Designed to be a comprehensive power app, Tomo meets all your Web3 needs.

Tomo Extension Wallet — Tomo Docs — Website — Blog — X — iOS app — Android app



About Babylon:

Babylon is a blockchain project that designs security sharing protocols for the decentralized economy. Babylon's mission is to scale Bitcoin to secure the decentralized economy. To achieve this, Babylon utilizes the three primary facets of Bitcoin: its asset, its reliable timestamping service, and its most censorship-resistant blockspace in the world. To leverage these facets, Babylon is developing three innovative security-sharing protocols: Bitcoin Staking Protocol, Bitcoin Timestamping Protocol, and Bitcoin Data Availability Protocol. Through these pioneering protocols, Babylon envisions a more secure and decentralized future.



