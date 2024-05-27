Pesticide Adjuvant Market to Reach USD 9.65 Billion by 2033; Rising Demand of Crop Protection Chemicals to Propel Growth

Newark, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 4.68 Billion pesticide adjuvant market will reach USD 9.65 Billion by 2033. Rapidly growing demand for green adjuvants and new product launches and other strategic initiatives in the market may fuel the growth of the Pesticide Adjuvant Market. Environmental impact assessments indicate that green adjuvants, when utilized alongside crop protection chemicals, have minimal negative impacts on both humans and the environment. These adjuvants not only enhance the effectiveness of active ingredients in crop protection chemicals but also prioritize human safety. The growing emphasis on the nutritional value of products among urban residents, driven by increased personal incomes and affordability, has sparked a surge in demand for organic food items. This increased awareness directly impacts the agricultural adjuvants market, driving the demand for green adjuvants.



Report Coverage Details CAGR 7.5% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 4.68 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 9.65 Billion Largest Market APAC Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered by Type, Application, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Pesticide Adjuvant Market Size by Type (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables), Application (Insecticide, Fungicide, Herbicide), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024 to 2033



North America emerged as the largest global Pesticide Adjuvant market, accounting for 45% of the total market. Owing to increasing agriculture adjuvants in the industry, and increasing investments and government funding in the field of agricultural research. Whereas Asia Pacific exhibits the highest growth rate in the market owing to rapid urbanization, globalization and rising population growth in the region.



In 2023, the cereals and grains segment commands a dominant 38% market share



In 2023, the cereals and grains segment commands a dominant 38% market share, fueled by the global rise in population and increased per capita consumption of these staples. Agricultural adjuvants, when combined with crop protection chemicals, play a pivotal role in enhancing cereal and grain production across a range of crops, including wheat, maize, rice, barley, oats, rye, and sorghum. Simultaneously, the oilseeds and pulses segment are experiencing rapid growth. This surge is driven by the growing recognition of the health benefits associated with pulses, coupled with the rising demand for edible oils.



The herbicide segment dominates the market, holding a significant 46% share in 2023



The herbicide segment dominates the market, holding a significant 46% share in 2023. Herbicides, utilized to control unwanted vegetation, play a vital role in various agricultural activities such as the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, and row crops. Typically applied before or during planting, herbicides boost crop productivity by suppressing competing vegetation. Farmers employ a variety of herbicides, including glyphosate, 2,4-D, atrazine, dicamba, cyanazine, and trifluralin, to selectively address specific weed issues while preserving desirable plants. The increasing consumption of herbicides is anticipated to drive growth in the agricultural adjuvants market during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, the fungicide segment is witnessing rapid growth in the market. This surge is fueled by the significant advantages offered by agricultural adjuvants in improving the efficacy of fungicide sprays.



Latest Development:



• In April 2022, Lamberti SPA acquired Turftech International, a UK-based company renowned for its development and distribution of specialized surfactants tailored for turf and horticulture applications. This strategic move expands Lamberti SPA's product portfolio and strengthens its market presence in Europe through enhanced offerings.



• In March 2020, Wilbur-Ellis Company Inc., a global leader in agricultural supplies, animal nutrition, and specialty chemicals, launched EMBRECE-EA. This innovative line features nonionic surfactants with a patented composition (NIS) designed to enhance the efficacy of insecticides and fungicides. By improving the spreading and wetting of spray ingredients commonly used in agricultural practices, these surfactants boost overall effectiveness.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rapidly growing demand of crop protection chemicals in the global market



Pests and diseases pose a significant threat, impacting 20-30% of India's crops annually and leading to an enormous loss of USD 450 billion in food production. To ensure food security for the nation's growing population, it's essential to effectively manage damage and infections through Primary Plant Protection (PPP) measures. Crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, and herbicides, are pivotal in preventing crop contamination, which not only reduces grain yield but also degrades quality. The agricultural technology landscape is advancing swiftly, with innovations such as telematics, autonomous vehicles, and crop protection making notable strides.



Restraints: Rising environmental concerns related to petrol-oil based adjuvants



Concerns are mounting regarding the impact of herbicides and their accompanying adjuvants on non-target species due to their excessive usage. These adjuvants are not only dispersed on the intended target plants but also spread across the entire agricultural field. Consequently, the environmental repercussions stemming from the combined application of adjuvants with fungicides, insecticides, and herbicides have led to regulatory restrictions. Moreover, as spray adjuvants drift into neighboring areas due to wind dispersal, each application contributes to air pollution. The overuse of pesticides poses a significant environmental threat, which acts as a barrier to market growth.



Opportunities: Rapidly growing demand for green adjuvants



Environmental impact assessments indicate that green adjuvants, when utilized alongside crop protection chemicals, have minimal negative impacts on both humans and the environment. These adjuvants not only enhance the effectiveness of active ingredients in crop protection chemicals but also prioritize human safety. The growing emphasis on the nutritional value of products among urban residents, driven by increased personal incomes and affordability, has sparked a surge in demand for organic food items. This increased awareness directly impacts the agricultural adjuvants market, driving the demand for green adjuvants.



Challenge: Strict regulatory policies for the market players



Stringent regulations necessitate substantial investments to ensure products comply with safety and environmental standards. This entails extensive testing, documentation, and certification procedures, leading to elevated operational costs for market players. Moreover, stringent regulatory approval processes frequently extend the time-to-market for new pesticide adjuvant products. Delays in acquiring requisite approvals can impede product launches and constrain market entry, thereby diminishing revenue opportunities for companies.



Some of the major players operating in the Pesticide Adjuvant market are:



• Brandt Consolidated

• Lamberti SPA

• Winfield Solutions, Llc

• Dow Croning

• Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc.

• Helena Chemical Company

• Clariant International Ltd.

• Croda Chemicals

• Tanatex Chemicals

• Momentive Performance Materials



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Cereals and Grains

• Oilseeds and Pulses

• Fruits and Vegetables



By Application:



• Insecticide

• Fungicide

• Herbicide



About the report:



The global Pesticide Adjuvant market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About the report:



