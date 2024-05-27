Global Surgical Wound Care Market Size To Exceed USD 9.87 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 4.90%

New York, United States , May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Surgical Wound Care Market Size is to Grow from USD 6.12 Billion in 2023 to USD 9.87 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.90% during the projected period.





Surgical wound care is the instructions for preventing infections and helping the body heal from wounds which are caused by skin incisions during surgery. It is a part of post-operative recovery including timely review of the wound, appropriate cleansing and dressing, and early recognition and intervention of wound complications. It functions to protect the wound from germs, reduce the risk of infection, cover the wound so that stitches or staples do not catch on clothing, protect the area as it heals, and soak up any fluids that leak from the wound. Surgical options expedite healing by using skin grafting, application of bioengineered skin substitutes, and use of flap closures. The emergence of newer technologies including the xenogeneic tissue scaffold, bilayered human dermal substitutes, recombinant growth factors, endoscopic subfascial ligation of venous perforators, and endovascular arterial repair techniques are used besides the synthetic dressing materials for wound treatment. The increasing number of surgeries is anticipated to enhance the market demand owing to increasing chances of developing surgical site infections. Further, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disease-related disease and bariatric surgeries of diabetic or obese patients leads to drive the market. Virtual consultations and telehealth platforms are the new modes of surgical wound care that are cost-effective with increased patient compliance and satisfaction and are expected to drive the market growth. On the contrary, improper wound management particularly in emerging economies owing to a lack of awareness about advanced wound care hampering market growth.

The sutures and staples segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on product, the global surgical wound care market is segmented into sutures & staples, tissue adhesive and sealants, and anti-infective dressing. Among these, the sutures and staples segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Sutures and staples are utilized to heal surgical incisions and repair wounds. The increasing need for surgical procedures leads to market growth in the sutures and staples segment.

The cardiovascular segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the global surgical wound care market is segmented into diabetes-based surgeries, cardiovascular disease, ulcers, burns, transplant sites, and others. Among these, the cardiovascular segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period. Cardiovascular procedures are occasionally carried out to enhance the function of the heart, from blockages to structural or cardiac rhythm problems. The rising incidence of cardiovascular-associated disorders leads to an increase in the market in the cardiovascular segment.

The hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global surgical wound care market.

Based on the end-user, the global surgical wound care market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, home healthcare, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. Among these, the hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global surgical wound care market. Surgical wound care is an important part of postoperative recovery majorly takes place in hospitals. The increasing number of hospitals and hospitalization cases is anticipated to drive the market.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The presence of significant industry players and their vast distribution networks over the region have made North America a center for innovative wound care product development. The high investment in research & development by companies in North America propels the introduction and development of innovative products in the market. Further, the rising number of negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices is likely to fuel the market growth. For instance, in March 2020, Smith & Nephew, a worldwide medical equipment manufacturer, introduced a new PICO 14 single-use negative pressure wound therapy system (sNPWT) in the United States.

Europe region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, competent workflow, and high disposable income are the various factors responsible for driving the market in the region. The better reimbursement coverage has increased the use of surgical procedures. Furthermore, the expanding geriatric population as well as an increase in burn and trauma cases in the region is likely to drive the surgical wound care market.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Surgical Wound Care Market Includes 3M, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Baxter, Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Inc, Coloplast Corp., Convatec Group PLC, Derma Sciences Inc., MIMEDX Group, Inc., Advancis Medical, Essity Aktiebolag AB, B. Braun SE, and Others.

Recent Developments

In May 2024, Arch Therapeutics, Inc., a marketer and developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical products, announced that the company’s first commercial product, AC5® Advanced Wound System (“AC5”), will be featured at the 2024 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care Spring Meeting (“SAWC Spring”).

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global surgical wound care market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Surgical Wound Care Market, Product Analysis

Sutures & Staples

Tissue Adhesive and Sealants

Anti-infective Dressing

Global Surgical Wound Care Market, Application Analysis

Diabetes Based Surgeries

Cardiovascular Disease

Ulcers

Burns

Transplant Sites

Others

Global Surgical Wound Care Market, End User Analysis

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Global Surgical Wound Care Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



