World Cares Launches Global Movement to End Pandemic-Induced Social Distancing and Combat Loneliness

The heartwarming global movement 'worldcares' is set to bring an end to the pandemic-induced social distancing that has dominated the lives of world populations for the past six years.

This initiative arose from a small conversation among a small group of friends where Chris Pang, Hollywood lead actor of the "Crazy Rich Asians" film, admitted to his friends Dr. Ddnard Napattalung, a life long dedicated meditation philanthropist, and Rarin T. , about his struggles with depression, insomnia, and loneliness due to the prolonged lack of work and social interaction. Recognizing the urgent need for action, a small but determined group of friends in London, together decided to launch the "World Cares" campaign to inspire collective action and end this suffering.

World Cares calls on cities around the globe to join this movement and demonstrate their support with the simple yet powerful question: "Does your city care?" Cities such as London, Paris, Melbourne, Sydney, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Venice have already pledged their participation, encouraging people to reconnect with their communities.

The campaign kicks off on June 22, the first Saturday of summer, with events at iconic locations in each participating city, starting in Sydney and Tokyo. The call to action is clear: “Hug everyone you see” and “Call everyone you care about.” These events will be live-streamed globally, with broadcasts on digital platforms at landmarks like the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Tower Bridge in London, Shibuya in Tokyo, and Time Squares in New York.

Influencers across TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms will call their followers to join these gatherings, spreading the message of unity and support. Medias and all are invited to lead anywhere you can. Make it simple. Make it an easy starting point of acknowledging that there is someone around you who needs your hugs, smiles and supportive words.

About World Cares:

World Cares, is a global movement committed to ending social isolation and addressing mental health challenges exacerbated by pandemic-induced social distancing. Through collective action and community engagement, World Cares aims to reconnect people and promote mental well-being. The conversation will be through a special hashtag especially delegated for this global movement. The call to action is “Hug everyone you see” and “Call everyone you care about.”

