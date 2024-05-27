Renowned Aesthetic Dermatologist Dr. Kambiz Boreshnavard PhD. Leads Innovations at Fantazia Aesthetics Clinic

Ontario, Canada , May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantazia Aesthetics, led by the esteemed Dr. Kambiz Boreshnavard, IMG. PhD, is setting new standards in aesthetic dermatology. Dr. Boreshnavard uses his extensive expertise in Face & Body Reshaping to provide advanced beauty solutions, boosting clients’ confidence. His clinic is known for its innovative Cosmetic treatments and commitment to excellence, making it a top choice for high-quality aesthetic care.

Dr. Boreshnavard’s journey in the field of Aesthetic dermatology is marked by his relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. With a medical degree and a PhD in aesthetic dermatology, he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Fantazia Aesthetics. His clinic provides a comprehensive range of services, including non surgical face/body reshaping, Body contouring, Botox, Fillers, skincare, laser treatments and IV Boost. These services are designed to cater to the unique needs of each patient, ensuring personalized care and exceptional results.



Fantazia Aesthetics

One of the standout features of Fantazia Aesthetics Clinic is its focus on non-surgical methods for face and body reshaping. Thanks to Dr. Boreshnavard’s proficiency in semi permanent bio stimulator products, patients can experience significant transformations without undergoing invasive procedures. His dedication to staying at the forefront of dermatological advancements ensures that the clinic employs the latest techniques and technologies in all its treatments.

Dr. Boreshnavard’s contribution to the field extends beyond his clinical practice. His devotion to popular test fillers has significantly improved the safety and efficacy of these treatments. By refining techniques and prioritizing patient safety, he has made these procedures more accessible and reliable for those seeking to enhance their appearance.

At Fantazia Aesthetics Clinic, patients can expect a holistic approach to Aesthetic dermatology . The clinic offers services to address various skin concerns, from routine maintenance to advanced corrective procedures. Dr. Boreshnavard and his team are dedicated to providing comprehensive care that promotes overall skin health and enhances natural beauty.

The clinic’s state-of-the-art facility is equipped with the latest technology. For further information about the wide range of services offered at Fantazia Aesthetics, visit its website at https://fantazia.ca/.

About Fantazia Aesthetics

Fantazia Aesthetics is a leading clinic in Toronto that specializes in advanced skincare and aesthetic treatments. Under the expert guidance of Dr. Kambiz Boreshnavard, the clinic offers personalized care and innovative solutions to help patients achieve their beauty goals.

Address: 202-9955 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON, Canada, L4C9M6

Phone: +1 416 414 6681

Website: https://fantazia.ca/

Email: Fantazia.clinic@gmail.com



Disclaimer:

