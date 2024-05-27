Young PEEZY on Base and Matt Furie’s most famous frog: Two sides of the same coin

Syracuse, NY, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, memecoins have established themselves as a legitimate asset class in the space, and it seems we are about to see an explosion for a particular memecoin’s visibility and notoriety. The Young Peezy coin on Base is a prime example of a unique and exciting project, capable of grabbing the attention of a lot more than just the crypto communities.



Young Peezy: Narrative



Just as we have seen the rise of Matt Furies most famous green frog on ETH, a character from the Boy’s Club comic ($6B MC), we now see the rise of Young Peezy, who is actually his alternate persona from the same comic. The author Matt furie created his beloved and iconic green frog in his original comic, while also assigning him the name “Young Peezy” to utilize in different social networks. The iconic green frog is on the Eth network, but he uses the alternate persona “Young Peezy” on the Base network.







The Young Peezy Community: Active and Growing



Every good memecoin has a supportive community behind it, and $PEEZY on Base is no different. The Young Peezy community is buzzing with activity, as evidenced by the numerous X posts (tweets) and the @youngpeezy_base account. The community members are engaged in discussions about the project, sharing their favorite memes, and creating organic content in the form of animated videos, AR 3D models, soundtracks, marketing flyers, music videos, strategic awareness efforts, and more. This level of engagement is a testament to the project's appeal and the dedication of its community members.



One of the key factors driving the community's engagement is the high-quality memes generated by the Young Peezy AI bot. These memes are not only entertaining but also help to spread awareness about the project and foster a sense of community among its members. The community’s ability to use the AI bot to create engaging content is a significant advantage for Young Peezy, as it helps to keep the community active and growing.



Marketing and Partnerships: Expanding the Reach



Young Peezy has also been making waves through its marketing efforts and strategic partnerships. The project has collaborated with various influencers and content creators, but the more notable strategies have been the in-house content creation. To promote the token and engage with a wider audience, Young Peezy has developed an AR filter for Instagram, allowing anyone around the world to superimpose Young Peezy onto a realtime video. These filters, along with all of the other Young Peezy content, puts a large emphasis on promoting Base. It seems the Base team has noticed Young Peezy’s support, evidenced by their many comments and likes on Young Peezy social media activity.



Young Peezy is differentiating themselves from other projects by giving their community the tools to build and create content. The Meme generators and AR filters are just two of the trendsetting initiatives Young Peezy has in store. This project is taking community engagement to a level not seen by the memecoin space yet.



The project has also partnered with a reputable branding and marketing company to maximize the reach and awareness of the marketing efforts. Some prominent brands they have worked with include Shopify, CashApp, Netflix, New balance, and Nike. This is inline with Young Peezy’s plans to be a global icon across multiple markets.



Merchandise is another marketing initiative initiated by the Young Peezy project, rolling out the signature hoodie seen in a majority of the memes. The hoodie emphasizes the “build on base” theme along with the Young Peezy slogan “Do good, feel good.”



Although it has not been verified, it seems some private groups have been spreading the rumor that the actual developer of the most recognizable frog meme in crypto ($5B MC) is secretly supporting Young Peezy on Base. If this turns out to be true, the sky is the limit for the potential of this project.



Base Network's Future Plans: Smart Wallets and Retail Customers



One of the most exciting aspects of the Young Peezy project is its connection to the exciting Base network and its future plans. The Base network is working on integrating smart wallets, enabling seamless onboarding of Coinbase users to Base and simplifying the crypto purchase experience for the masses - this is a game-changer for the entire crypto ecosystem. This integration is expected to bring over 110 million Coinbase users to Base, significantly expanding the potential user base for projects like Young Peezy.



The future of $PEEZY on Base looks very bright.



Website: http://youngpeezy.net/

Twitter: https://x.com/youngpeezy_pepe

Telegram: https://t.me/YoungPeezy_BASE

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/youngpeezy_pepe





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

