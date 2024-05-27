BULGOLD Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BULGOLD Inc. (TSXV: ZLTO) (the “Company” or “BULGOLD”) announces that the Company has granted stock options (the “Options”) today to purchase up to 660,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) to the undernoted persons in the number set out opposite their names, valid for a period of five (5) years from the date of initial grant at an exercise price of C$0.30 per Common Share. The Options will vest on the following schedule: (i) one-third immediately upon grant, (ii) one-third after one (1) year from initial grant, and (iii) one-third after two (2) years from initial grant.



Mihaela Barnes Director 80,000 Laurie Marsland Director 80,000 Colin Jones Director 80,000 Vanessa Cook Director 80,000 Jim Crombie Management 80,000 Jeff Pennock Management 80,000 Demetrios Constantinides Management 50,000 Joe Crummy Consultant 50,000 František Bakoš Consultant 50,000 Plamen Stoykov Consultant 20,000 Sofia Toteva Consultant 10,000 Total Grant 660,000



The stock options have been granted to directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company under the terms of the Company’s stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

About BULGOLD Inc.

BULGOLD is a gold exploration company focused on the exploration and development of mineral exploration projects in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company controls 100% of three quality quartz-adularia epithermal gold projects located in the Bulgarian and Slovak portions of the Western Tethyan Belt: the Lutila Gold Project, the Kostilkovo Gold Project and the Kutel Gold Project. Management of the Company believes that its assets show potential for high-grade, good-metallurgy, low-sulfidation epithermal gold mineralisation.

On December 31, 2023, BULGOLD’s issued and outstanding shares were 27,597,928 of which approximately 39.54% were held by Founders, Directors and Management.

Additional information about the Company is available on BULGOLD’s website ( www.BULGOLD.com ) and on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca).

