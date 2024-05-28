Rice Husk Silica Market Size is Surpassing USD 5.28 Billion by 2033, Growing at Projected 4.5% CAGR

Newark, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.4 Billion rice husk silica market will reach USD 5.28 Billion by 2033. Rapidly growing demand for rice husks in the cement and construction industry and rapidly growing technological advancements in the market may fuel the growth of the Rice Husk Silica Market. The burgeoning use of rice husk ash in the cement and construction industry signifies a noteworthy opportunity within the rice husk ash market. With its distinct attributes, including high silica content and pozzolanic properties, rice husk ash emerges as an appealing sustainable substitute for conventional construction materials such as cement. By integrating rice husk ash into concrete mixtures, builders can enhance structural integrity, prolong durability, and mitigate environmental impact, providing a green alternative for construction projects. Moreover, its thermal insulation capabilities and resistance to fire render it favorable for a myriad of construction applications, broadening its market appeal. As global awareness and adoption of sustainable construction practices escalate, the demand for rice husk ash within the building sector is poised for expansion, offering lucrative prospects for stakeholders to leverage this evolving trend.



Report Coverage Details CAGR 4.5% from 2024 to 2033 Market Size in 2023 USD 3.4 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 5.28 Billion Largest Market APAC Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033 Historical Year 2020-2022 Segments Covered by Application, Silica Content, Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Rice Husk Silica Market Size by Application (Building & Construction, Steel Industry, Silica, Ceramics & Refractory, Rubber), Silica Content (80-84%, 85-89%, 90-94%, and greater than 95%), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024 to 2033



APAC emerged as the largest global Rice Husk Silica market, accounting for 53% of the total market. Owing to the rapidly growing population in densely populated countries: India and China and the increasing demand for rice in the market in the period forecasted. North America exhibits the highest growth rate in the market owing to the rapidly growing agriculture industry and increasing technological advancements in the region.



Rice husk boasting a silica content ranging from 85% to 89% dominated the rice husk ash market in 2023, capturing a substantial market share of 47.56% in the year 2023. This elevated silica content renders it highly sought after for diverse industrial applications spanning construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and water treatment. Silica plays a pivotal role in reinforcing concrete and cement due to its strengthening properties, while also being indispensable in the production of ceramics, glass, and refractory materials. Moreover, its advantages extend to agriculture, where it serves as a beneficial soil amendment, and to water treatment processes, further solidifying its significance in the market.



In 2023, the building and construction sectors emerged as the top consumers of rice husk ash, capturing a market share of 44.1%. This can be attributed to the exceptional properties it offers. Acting as a pozzolanic material, rice husk ash enhances the robustness and longevity of concrete, thereby reducing the reliance on cement and promoting sustainable construction practices. Its lightweight characteristic renders it suitable for insulating materials, facilitating energy-efficient building designs. Moreover, its widespread availability and cost-effectiveness propel its integration into construction projects, especially in regions abundant in rice production. Consequently, the utilization of rice husk ash in building and construction is anticipated to rise, serving as a key driver for the market in the foreseeable future.



Latest Development:



• In In February 2023, SOLVAY inaugurated a novel facility at an Italian chemicals plant, aiming to slash its carbon footprint by 50%. The initiative involves the production of silica for tire manufacturing, utilizing residual rice husks sourced from the food industry. Located in Livorno, the facility will employ sodium silicate derived from rice husk ash to produce highly dispersible silica, with operations set to commence in the early months of the subsequent year. SOLVAY, a leading chemical corporation, asserts that through this innovative silicate process, coupled with the utilization of locally procured rice husks and solar energy at the factory, they anticipate halving CO2 emissions.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Low manufacturing and material costs in the global market



The rice husk ash market thrives on its economical manufacturing process and minimal material expenditures. By utilizing rice husk ash as a primary material, manufacturing expenses are notably reduced, given its status as a byproduct of rice milling, readily accessible, and frequently deemed waste. Additionally, its widespread availability ensures cost-effective sourcing, further bolstering its affordability. Combined with its versatility across multiple sectors including construction, ceramics, and agriculture, the demand for rice husk ash experiences an upsurge. Industries seeking cost-efficient alternatives are particularly drawn to its affordability, driving expansion within the rice husk ash market.



Restraints: High dependence of manufacturing on the production of rice paddy in the market



The manufacturing of rice husk ash is intricately linked to the production of rice paddy, presenting a significant challenge for the rice husk ash market. Since rice husk ash is a byproduct of rice milling, any fluctuations or disruptions in rice paddy production directly affect its availability and subsequently impact the supply of rice husk ash. Various factors such as adverse weather conditions, changes in agricultural practices, and market volatility can disrupt rice paddy production, leading to shortages and instability in the rice husk ash market. This reliance on rice paddy production highlights the susceptibility of the rice husk ash market to fluctuations in the agricultural sector, posing obstacles to maintaining consistent supply and market stability.



Opportunities: Rapidly growing demand for rice husks in the cement and construction industry



The burgeoning use of rice husk ash in the cement and construction industry signifies a noteworthy opportunity within the rice husk ash market. With its distinct attributes, including high silica content and pozzolanic properties, rice husk ash emerges as an appealing sustainable substitute for conventional construction materials such as cement. By integrating rice husk ash into concrete mixtures, builders can enhance structural integrity, prolong durability, and mitigate environmental impact, providing a green alternative for construction projects. Moreover, its thermal insulation capabilities and resistance to fire render it favorable for a myriad of construction applications, broadening its market appeal. As global awareness and adoption of sustainable construction practices escalate, the demand for rice husk ash within the building sector is poised for expansion, offering lucrative prospects for stakeholders to leverage this evolving trend.



Challenge: Lack of Awareness of Rice Husk Silica Market



The absence of sufficient awareness about rice husk silica can hinder market demand and its utilization in various industries. Despite its numerous industrial applications and valuable properties, potential customers may not fully comprehend the benefits of rice husk silica or recognize its potential. Consequently, industries might overlook this valuable byproduct and opt for alternative materials due to their unfamiliarity with rice husk silica, leading to underutilization and missed opportunities for market growth and expansion.



Some of the major players operating in the Rice Husk Silica market are:



• Wadham Energy

• Yihai Kerry

• Agrilectric Power

• Oryzasil

• Jiangxi Jinkang Advanced Material

• Chunhuaqiushi

• Anhui Evosil Nanomaterials Technology

• Green Silica Group

• BSB Nanotechnology

• Jiangsu Han Fang Technology



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Application:



• Building & Construction

• Steel Industry

• Silica

• Ceramics & Refractory

• Rubber



By Silica Content:



• 80-84%

• 85-89%

• 90-94%

• Greater than 95%



About the report:



The global Rice Husk Silica market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



