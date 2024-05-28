Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Supports Taiko Mainnet

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 27, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Supports Taiko Mainnet

OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce that it has added support for Taiko, a fully open-source, permissionless, Ethereum-equivalent ZK-Rollup. This integration enables the OKX Web3 community to seamlessly view and transfer TKO tokens on the Taiko mainnet via OKX's multi-chain wallet.

Additionally, those who are eligible for Taiko's 'Genesis Airdrop' will be able to claim their TKO airdrops via OKX's Web3 Giveaway portal. The portal gives the OKX Web3 community access to exclusive giveaways and airdrops from some of the hottest projects.



This announcement follows on the heels of the recent addition of NEAR protocol support on OKX Wallet, enabling the seamless viewing and transfer of NEAR tokens. OKX Wallet now supports nearly 100 blockchain networks.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer