Mironid Presents Translational Data in Oral Presentation at the European Renal Association Congress

LoAc® compound lowers renal cAMP after single or multiple doses and demonstrates efficacy in a preclinical model of ADPKD

Mironid will select a development candidate from its LoAc® programme to advance as a treatment for ADPKD

28 May 2024, Glasgow, Scotland – Mironid, a biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), a serious hereditary kidney disease, presented preclinical data on the effects of a compound from its LoAc® pipeline on a model of ADPKD on 25 May 2024 at the European Renal Association (ERA) Congress, held in Stockholm, Sweden.

The presentation, by Mironid Chief Scientific Officer Dr Adele Rowley, was entitled ‘Targeting cAMP in ADPKD by small molecule activation of long form PDE4 enzymes’.

ADPKD is the most common hereditary kidney disorder and affects over 12 million people worldwide. ADPKD is characterized by the uncontrolled growth of fluid-filled cysts in the kidney that can lead to kidney enlargement, loss of function, and associated complications. By activating long form PDE4 enzymes and increasing cAMP hydrolysis, LoAc®, Mironid’s first-in-class small molecules1 directly target the increased kidney cAMP levels that are known to drive cyst formation in ADPKD, resulting in decreased cyst growth in vitro and in vivo.

The presentation highlighted translational data demonstrating that a LoAc® compound results in a significant reduction of cAMP levels in ADPKD models. By directly targeting cAMP, LoAc® compounds have the potential to slow renal disease progression, and to delay or prevent the need for dialysis, offering a potential new treatment option for ADPKD patients.

Mironid is working to select a development candidate from its LoAc® programme to advance as a treatment for ADPKD.

Omar, F., et al. (2019) Small-molecule allosteric activators of PDE4 long form cyclic AMP phosphodiesterases. PNAS 116(27): 13320-13329





-ENDS-

Enquiries:

Mironid

enquiries@mironid.com

ICR Consilium

Sukaina Virji / Lindsey Neville / Evi Useh

Mironid@consilium-comms.com

About Mironid

Mironid is a biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of life-threatening hereditary kidney disease. Its lead programme is for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), which is characterized by uncontrolled growth of fluid-filled cysts and is the most common hereditary kidney disorder, but has limited treatment options. Mironid’s first-in-class small molecule LoAc® drug candidates directly target the abnormally high kidney cAMP levels that drive cyst formation. The Company is led by an industry-experienced management team and supported by a strong advisory network and blue-chip investors including Roche Venture Fund, Epidarex Capital, Sofinnova Partners and BioGeneration Ventures. The University of Strathclyde, Scottish Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund (EIF) are also investors in Mironid.