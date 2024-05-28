Global Agriculture Robots Market Size To Worth USD 80.96 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 20.1%

New York, United States , May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agriculture Robots Market Size is to Grow from USD 13.07 Billion in 2023 to USD 80.96 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.1% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4392

Agricultural robots are automated machines that are used to improve the yield and quality of agricultural products. Harvesting, applying pesticides to fields, weeding, milking, seeding and planting, aerial data collection, field mapping, fertilizing and irrigation, intercultural operations, harvesting, soil analysis, environmental monitoring, and other tasks are among the crop management tasks carried out by agricultural robots. The need for agricultural robots to do labor-intensive tasks is also growing due to the rising expense of manual labor and the shortage of skilled agricultural personnel. The need for effective and cost-effective labor alternatives is driving up demand for agricultural robots, which is predicted to expand rapidly. The use of precision farming techniques to increase agricultural productivity while reducing resource usage is growing in demand. By improving the precise application of pesticides and fertilizers, reducing the usage of chemicals, and improving water use, agricultural robots contribute to the advancement of ecological sustainability. Due to the need to produce agricultural products efficiently and sustainably, agricultural robots are becoming more and more common. It is anticipated that increased demand for updated, sustainable farming methods that produce higher yields will accelerate the global market for agricultural robots. Furthermore, the global market for agricultural robots is restricted by several issues, including high upfront costs that present an economic challenge for many farmers and restrict access to cutting-edge technologies. The complex process of adopting modern technologies into traditional farm operations requires specialized knowledge, resulting in a skills deficit. Additionally, the large quantity of labor in developing nations restricts the widespread adoption of robots in several domains.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the "Global Agriculture Robots Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Drones, Driverless Tractors, Milking Robots, and Automated Harvesting Systems), By Solution (Hardware, Software, and Service), By Application (Precision Agriculture, Livestock Farming, Dairy Farming, Harvesting & Threshing, and Indoor Farming), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4392

The drones segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global agriculture robots market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the global agriculture robots market is divided into drones, driverless tractors & milking robots, and automated harvesting systems. Among these, the drones segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global agriculture robots market during the projected timeframe. Utilizing agriculture drones to accelerate market growth and increase cost-effectiveness.

The hardware segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global agriculture robots market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the solution, the global agriculture robots market is divided into hardware, software, and service. Among these, the hardware segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global agriculture robots market during the projected timeframe. Agricultural robots with advanced hardware automate difficult activities, eliminating the need for human labor. This drives hardware demand in the sector, resulting in cost reductions, increased resource efficiency, and higher yields through precise management.

The precision agriculture segment is predicted to grow at the greatest share in the agriculture robots market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global agriculture robots market is divided into precision agriculture, livestock farming, dairy farming, harvesting & threshing, and indoor farming. Among these, the precision agriculture segment is predicted to grow at the greatest share in the agriculture robots market during the estimated period. Precision agriculture is gaining traction in the market because it has the potential to boost agricultural yields, reduce resource waste, and boost efficiency. The results of this include lower costs and higher productivity.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4392

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global agriculture robots market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global agriculture robots market over the forecast period. The favorable shift in the Federal Aviation Administration's regulatory perspective, which supports commercial drone use, has resulted in an expanding corporation in the region. Improving drone images increases the organization's crop productivity and income[AB1] . The market expansion in North America is being driven by government subsidies, technological advancements, and an efficient agriculture industry . As regional farms strive for productivity and environmental sustainability, agriculture robots provide a solution to meet these needs, contributing to the rapid growth of the market. The presence of large agricultural equipment and technology companies in the region further enhances market dominance.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global agriculture robots market during the projected timeframe. Technological advancements and inventions in Japan, India, and China have resulted in superior agricultural robotics systems. With an expanding population and growing food security issues, proper farming practices are critical. Agriculture robots offer a solution by automating labor-intensive tasks and enhancing crop yields.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global agriculture robots market include Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., Blue River Technology, AGCO Corporation, Delaval, Boumatic, Lely, and TartanSense. Topcon, Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc., Farming Revolution Gmbh, Harvest Automation, Naïo Technologies[AB2] , and others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4392

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Lely announced the release of Lely Exos, a fully automatic harvesting and feeding system that uses fresh grass, which will be available in mid-2024.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Agriculture Robots Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Agriculture Robots Market, By Type

Drones

Driverless Tractors

Milking Robots

Automated Harvesting Systems

Global Agriculture Robots Market, By Solution

Hardware

Software

Service

Global Agriculture Robots Market, By Application

Precision Agriculture

Livestock Farming

Dairy Farming

Harvesting & Threshing

Indoor Farming

Global Agriculture Robots Market, Regional

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Ecological Restoration Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Stream, Wetland, land, Storm water, and Others), By Application (Government and Private Customers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Beneficial Insect Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Pollinators, Parasitoids, Pathogen, Predators), By Application (Crop protection and Crop production), By Crop Type (Flowers & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables, and Grains & Pluses), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Crowd Farming Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Agri-Commodity (Fruits & Vegetables, Grains, Livestock & Their Products, Others), By Platform (Website-Based, Mobile Apps), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter