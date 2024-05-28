UAB Partnerystės projektai keturi 2024 first quarter financial statements

UAB Partnerystės projektai keturi ("the Issuer") has issued its financial statements for the 3-month period ended 31 March 2024.

As announced on 8 April 2024, the Project has been successfully constructed and handed over to the Ministry of National Defence of the Republic of Lithuania, which marked the end of public private partnership’s phase 1, as it is described in the Prospectus.

The Issuer has also attached the Compliance Certificate confirming that the Notes comply with their Terms & Conditions.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Gediminas Tamašauskas

Head of Capital Markets

Attachments