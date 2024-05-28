Pixalate Accelerates Growth in Asia-Pacific: Announces New Singapore Office, Strategic Partnerships with ByteDance Ad Network Pangle, Opera, Pubmatic, TCL FFalcon & WebEye Ad Platform TaurusX

LONDON, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, announced the opening of its new Singapore office to expand its local presence and partnerships in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.





Alvin Ling, a Singapore native with 20+ years of deep technical expertise pioneering digital advertising innovations in the region, will lead Pixalate’s APAC team as Vice President of Sales and Operations.





“Advertising fraud is a global concern, posing an ever-evolving threat that continues to grow in size, scale, and sophistication,” said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate. “We are thrilled to launch our 3-D anti-fraud technology and operations in APAC to ensure the safety and security of our partners.”





To serve the regional market, Pixalate provides an MRC-accredited Analytics platform with ad fraud protection tools and local client support – including APIs for developers. Many APAC countries have intensified their efforts to combat sophisticated ad fraud, as both ad spending and IVT (invalid traffic, including ad fraud) have increased in the region. Pixalate’s latest research shows:





At 30%, the Q1 2024 mobile app IVT rate for APAC is the highest in any global region.

for APAC is the highest in any global region. APAC open programmatic CTV ad spend increased 43% year-over-year in Q1 2024, and the corresponding IVT rate reached 29% for the same time period.

Pixalate partners include several of the biggest global brands based in the APAC region, including Pangle, the ad network of TikTok for Business owned by Bytedance. Pangle recently announced that it had upgraded its mobile ad platform with Pixalate’s Third-Party Content Risk Assessment to, “deliver unparalleled brand safety and media transparency for global advertisers.”





“I am honored to lead the growth of Pixalate’s APAC team and partnerships at a crucial inflection point for the region,” said Ling. “Our unparalleled technology tools and exceptional team are uniquely positioned to serve the market’s needs at a time when the industry’s heightened emphasis on a more white-boxed global fraud protection solution and supply path object verification has spurred strong demand for greater transparency and improved traffic quality.”

Leading Asia-Pacific Pixalate partners welcomed the news of Pixalate’s expansion:





Song Lin, CEO, Opera:

“We are thrilled to congratulate Pixalate on opening their regional office in Singapore. This strategic move enhances our collaboration, bolstering our global advertising growth while ensuring brand safety and a cleaner supply chain. We value this partnership and look forward to the innovative advancements ahead.”





Rebecca Wan, Overseas Business Director, TCL FFALCON:

"Pixalate's presence in the Asia-Pacific market will bring even higher-quality and guaranteed services to the local advertising industry."





Brian Conant, Director of Inventory Quality, PubMatic:

“As brand spend and the related focus on quality continues to grow in the region, we're delighted to see Pixalate's continued expansion in Asia, and look forward to continuing to work closely with their team to help ensure a cleaner supply chain for buyers in APAC and internationally.”





Philip Min, Director, TaurusX, WebEye’s programmatic advertising platform:

“We are happy to see Pixalate’s expanded presence in Singapore, allowing us to receive even better support to protect our brand from ad fraud and ensure compliance. Pixalate’s technology and expertise have been instrumental in helping us navigate the complex programmatic advertising landscape, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them in the region.”

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release and any referenced reports reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across CTV apps in the time period studied. Pixalate does not independently verify third-party information.

Per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also, per the MRC, “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”