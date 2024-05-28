Ensurge Micropower ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings

Oslo, 28 May 2024

This disclosure is sent on behalf of a certain large shareholder in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company" or "Ensurge").

The Company disclosed on 13 May 2024 that it had successfully placed a private placement of 54,775,545 new shares in the Company. In connection with the private placement, a share lending agreement was entered into by the manager Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), the Company and Robert Keith, as announced in a disclosure on 14 May 2024. Robert Keith has lent shares in connection with the settlement of the private placement. Mr. Keith also subscribed for 2,508,719 of the private placement shares.

On 22 May 2024, the share capital increase in connection with the issuance of new shares in the private placement shares was registered and disclosed, the shares borrowed from Robert Keith were returned to Mr. Keith in accordance with the share lending agreement, and Mr. Keith was issued 2,508,719 of the private placement shares.

As a result of the foregoing, Robert Keith discloses the following information pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations:

On 23 May 2024, following the registration of the share capital increase associated with the private placement in the Register of Business Enterprises, the subsequent redelivery to Robert Keith of the borrowed shares Robert Keith's holdings of shares went from 14,555,661 shares, representing 2.4% of the total number of shares and votes in the Company, to 65,710,532 shares, representing 10,85% of the total number of shares and votes in the Company.

The disclosure obligation was triggered by Robert Keith crossing above the 5% and 10% thresholds of the total number of voting rights and shares in Ensurge.