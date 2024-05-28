Thailand Embedded Finance Business Report 2024-2029: Seamless Integration Enhancing User Experience with Convenient and Personalized Financial Solutions

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Embedded Finance industry in Thailand is expected to grow by 42.9% on annual basis to reach US$ 1.95 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 30.5% during 2024-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$ 1.95 billion in 2024 to reach US$ 7.42 billion by 2029.



Thailand's embedded finance market is poised for significant growth, driven by rising smartphone penetration, a robust digital infrastructure, and supportive regulatory policies. Embedded finance integrates financial services like payments, lending, or insurance directly into non-financial platforms. This seamless integration enhances user experience by offering convenient and personalized financial solutions within familiar ecosystems. Thailand, with its tech-savvy population and growing e-commerce sector, presents a fertile ground for embedded finance to flourish.



Major Innovation and Deals of Thailand Embedded Finance Market:

In 2023, NEC Corporation has introduced three modern digital finance solutions that aim to enable the financial industry in Thailand to cope with fintech challenges. The offering comprises Wealth Management Solutions, a Sales Engagement Module, and a Universal Lending Platform. Collaborating with Avaloq, a subsidiary of NEC specializing in wealth management technology, and BlackRock, a fintech provider, NEC created a dashboard that enhances asset management efficiency. This dashboard includes risk level assessments, empowering customers to make well-informed portfolio decisions based on return estimates.

HSBC announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Thai Fintech Association to help further engage the next generation of Thai tech unicorns. It also announced a new white paper on how corporate treasury can navigate the dynamic payments landscape.

Mambu, the software as a service (SaaS) cloud banking platform, unveiled new research that reveals over a quarter (26 per cent) of Gen Z Muslims solely use Islamic banking, though 85 per cent of them are interested in banking with a financial institution that offers Shariah-compliant products, an increase from 2021.

Digital public infrastructure PlatON also showcased its latest advancements in deposit tokenization technology to a global audience through its Web3 payment solutions, including TOPOS MINT, a blockchain-based professional tokenized deposit issuance system, TOPOS RemiNet, a DEX-based open remittance network, and TOPOS, an on-chain payment acquiring product.

In Oct 2023, Ascend Money becomes Thailand's first FinTech unicorn following $150m funding round. The fresh capital infusion will be directed towards expanding the user base of its e-wallet application, TrueMoney Wallet, and advancing digital financial services, encompassing digital lending, digital investments, and cross-border remittances across Southeast Asia. Ascend Money's primary mission is to drive regional financial access and inclusion.

Key Players of Thailand Embedded Finance Market:

Fintech Companies: Fintech startups like Grab and LINE are leading the charge in Thailand's embedded finance space. Grab offers financial services like payments and microloans within its ride-hailing and food delivery app, while LINE Pay facilitates seamless transactions within the popular messaging platform.

Traditional Banks: Banks in Thailand are recognizing the potential of embedded finance and are partnering with non-financial platforms to offer co-branded financial products and services.

Technology Providers: Technology companies are playing a vital role in developing the infrastructure and APIs necessary for seamless embedded finance integration.

Scope



Thailand Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Thailand Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Thailand Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Thailand Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Thailand Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Thailand Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

