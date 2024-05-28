Havila Kystruten AS: Invitation to Q1 2024 Earnings Call

Havila Kystruten AS will publish its Q1 2024 financial report on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Bent Martini, CEO, and Aleksander Røynesdal, CFO, will present the results in an earnings call at 10:00 CET on Friday, May 31, 2024, followed by a Q&A session. The earnings call can be accessed live via webcast. A recording will be available on demand at the Company's website after the live event has concluded.

The earnings call can be accessed through the following link: Montega CONNECT: Havila Kystruten AS - Earnings Call Q1 2024

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114



