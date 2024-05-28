Italy Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $11.33 Billion by 2029 - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Embedded Finance Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Embedded Finance industry in Italy is expected to grow by 33.3% on annual basis to reach US$ 3.81 billion in 2024.The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 24.3% during 2024-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the country will increase from US$ 3.81 billion in 2024 to reach US$ 11.33 billion by 2029.







This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry, covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors market opportunities and risks across a range of different sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size and forecast.



It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, consumer segment, and distribution models. In addition, it also provides detailed information across a range of different segment in each sector of embedded finance. KPI revenue help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Embedded Finance industry in Italy. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Italy Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Finance by Key Sectors

Retail

Logistics

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Consumer Health

Others

Embedded Finance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Finance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Italy Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Insurance by Industry

Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products

Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Insurance in Automotive

Embedded Insurance in Healthcare

Embedded Insurance in Real Estate

Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics

Embedded Insurance in Others

Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering

Embedded Insurance in Product Segment

Embedded Insurance in Service Segment

Embedded Insurance by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel

Embedded Sales

Bancassurance

Broker's/IFA's

Tied Agents

Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type

Embedded Insurance in Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment

Motor Vehicle

Fire and Property

Accident and Health

General Liability

Marine, Aviation and other Transport

Other

Italy Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments

Business Lending

Retail Lending

Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services

Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure

Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution

Embedded Lending in Real Estate

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors

Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping

Embedded Lending in Home Improvement

Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness

Embedded Lending in Other

Embedded Lending by Type

BNPL Lending

POS Lending

Personal Loans

Embedded Lending by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Lending by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Italy Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast

Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments

B2B

B2C

Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector

Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods

Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services

Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment

Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality

Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment

Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness

Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment

Embedded Payment in Other

Embedded Payment by Business Model

Platforms

Enabler

Regulatory Entity

Embedded Payment by Distribution Model

Own Platforms

Third Party Platforms

Italy Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast

Italy Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast

Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset

Hard Assets

Soft Assets

Asset Based Finance by End Users

SME's

Large Enterprises

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Embedded Finance Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate embedded finance strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Get Sector Insights: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies opportunities across embedded lending, embedded insurance, embedded finance, and embedded wealth sectors.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.3% Regions Covered Italy





Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report

1.1. Summary

1.2. Methodology

1.3. Embedded Finance Definitions

1.4. Disclaimer



2. Italy Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast

2.1. Italy Embedded Finance - Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

2.2. Italy Embedded Finance Market Share Analysis by Key Sectors



3. Italy Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

3.1. Market Share Analysis by Key Sector

3.2. Retail - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.3. Logistics - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.4. Telecommunications - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.5. Manufacturing - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.6. Consumer Health - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.7. Other Segments - Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



4. Italy Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

4.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model

4.2. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029

4.3. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029

4.4. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029



5. Italy Embedded Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

5.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

5.2. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029

5.3. Embedded Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029



6. Italy Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



7. Italy Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Industry

7.1. Market Share Analysis by End Use Industry Segments

7.2. Consumer Products - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.3. Travel & Hospitality - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.4. Automotive - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.5. Healthcare - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.6. Real Estate - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.7. Transport & Logistics - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.8. Other - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



8. Italy Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

8.1. Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

8.2. B2B Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

8.3. B2C Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



9. Italy Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Offering

9.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Offering

9.2. Product Based Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

9.3. Service Based Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



10. Italy Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

10.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model

10.2. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029

10.3. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029

10.4. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029



11. Italy Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

11.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

11.2. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029

11.3. Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029



12. Italy Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Channel

12.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Channel

12.2. Embedded Sales - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12.3. Bancassurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12.4. Brokers/IFA's - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12.5. Tied Agents - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



13. Italy Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Insurance

13.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Insurance

13.2. Life Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

13.3. Non-Life Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



14. Italy Embedded Insurance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Non-Life Insurance

14.1. Market Share Analysis by Non-Life Insurance

14.2. Motor Vehicle Insurance - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.3. Fire & Property Damage - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.4. Accident & Health - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.5. General Liability - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.6. Marine, Aviation & Other Transport - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.7. Other - Embedded Insurance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



15. Italy Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



16. Italy Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

16.1. Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

16.2. Business Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

16.3. Consumer Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



17. Italy Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Business (B2B) Sectors

17.1. Market Share Analysis by B2B Sectors

17.2. Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.3. IT & Software Services - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.4. Transport & Logistics - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.5. Manufacturing & Distribution - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.6. Real Estate - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.7. Other - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



18. Italy Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business to Consumer (B2C) Sectors

18.1. Market Share Analysis by B2C Sectors

18.2. Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.3. Home Improvement - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.4. Leisure & Entertainment - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.5. Healthcare & Wellness - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.6. Education - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.7. Automotive - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.8. Financial Services - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.9. Other - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



19. Italy Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Lending

19.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Lending

19.2. BNPL Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

19.3. POS Lending - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

19.4. Personal Loans - Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



20. Italy Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

20.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model

20.2. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029

20.3. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029

20.4. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029



21. Italy Embedded Lending Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

21.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

21.2. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029

21.3. Embedded Lending Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029



22. Italy Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



23. Italy Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

23.1. Market Share Analysis by End Use Segment

23.2. Retail & Consumer Goods Lending - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.3. Digital Products & Services - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.4. Utility Bill Payment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.5. Travel & Hospitality - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.6. Leisure & Entertainment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.7. Health & Wellness - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.8. Office Supplies & Equipment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

23.9. Other - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



24. Italy Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segment

24.1. Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segment

24.2. B2B Payment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

24.3. B2C Payment - Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis, 2020-2029



25. Italy Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Business Model

25.1. Market Share Analysis by Business Model

25.2. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Platform, 2020-2029

25.3. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Enabler, 2020-2029

25.4. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Regulatory Entity, 2020-2029



26. Italy Embedded Payment Industry Market Size and Forecast by Distribution Model

26.1. Market Share Analysis by Distribution Model

26.2. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Own Platforms, 2020-2029

26.3. Embedded Payment Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Third Party Platforms, 2020-2029



27. Italy Embedded Wealth Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



28. Italy Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



29. Italy Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by Type of Assets

29.1. Market Share Analysis by Type of Assets

29.2. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Soft Assets, 2020-2029

29.3. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Hard Assets, 2020-2029



30. Italy Asset Based Finance Industry Market Size and Forecast by End User

30.1. Market Share Analysis by End User

30.2. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by SME's, 2020-2029

30.3. Asset Based Finance Industry Revenue Trend Analysis by Large Enterprises, 2020-2029



31. Further Reading

31.1. About the Publisher

31.2. Related Research





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nat8h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment