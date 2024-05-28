Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Forecast 2024-2030 Featuring AVL, Siemens, Bertrandt, EDAG Engineering, Schaeffler, FEV, Continental

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive acoustic engineering services market is expected to reach an estimated $7.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are rising adoption of electric vehicles, increasing stringent regulations towards vehicle's noise, and on-going advancements in simulation and testing. The future of the global automotive acoustic engineering services market looks promising with opportunities in the drivetrain, powertrain, body & structure, and interior markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global automotive acoustic engineering service by process, software, vehicle type, application, and region.

Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Insights

Passenger car segment will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the rising need for alternative powertrains in passenger cars.

Within this market, interior will remain the largest segment due to growing customers' desire for improved comfort and a silent cabin.

Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising demand of electric vehicles and presence of many service provider that offers both physical as well as virtual acoustic testing and engineering of automotive components in the region.

Features of the Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market

Market Size Estimates: Automotive acoustic engineering services market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Automotive acoustic engineering services market size by various segments, such as by process, software, vehicle type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Automotive acoustic engineering services market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different processes, software, vehicle types, applications, and regions for the automotive acoustic engineering services market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the automotive acoustic engineering services market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market by Process

3.3.1: Designing

3.3.2: Development

3.3.3: Testing

3.4: Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market by Software

3.4.1: Calibration

3.4.2: Signal Analysis

3.4.3: Simulation

3.4.4: Vibration

3.4.5: Others

3.5: Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market by Vehicle Type

3.5.1: Light-Duty Vehicles

3.5.2: Heavy-Duty Vehicles

3.5.3: Electric & Hybrid Vehicles

3.6: Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market by Application

3.6.1: Drivetrain

3.6.2: Powertrain

3.6.3: Body & Structure

3.6.4: Interior

3.6.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market

4.3: European Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market

4.4: APAC Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market

4.5: RoW Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market by Process

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market by Software

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market by Application

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: AVL

7.2: Siemens

7.3: Bertrandt

7.4: EDAG Engineering

7.5: Schaeffler

7.6: FEV

7.7: Continental

