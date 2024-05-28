Global Opioid Analgesic Market Forecast, 2024 to 2030, Featuring Profiles of Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Bayer

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opioid Analgesic Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global opioid analgesic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are growing need for pain treatment following surgery, improvements in medication formulations to reduce the negative effects of analgesics, as well as, increasing rates of orthopedic diseases and persistent pain in the elderly. The future of the global opioid analgesic market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, retail pharmacy, drug store, and online pharmacy markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global opioid analgesic by drug class, indication, route of administration, end use, and region.

Opioid Analgesic Market Insights

Oral is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because it is the most practical and economical method of administering opioid analgesics.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Features of the Global Opioid Analgesic Market

Market Size Estimates: Opioid analgesic market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Opioid analgesic market size by drug class, indication, route of administration, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Opioid analgesic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different drug class, indication, route of administration, end use, and regions for the opioid analgesic market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the opioid analgesic market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Opioid Analgesic Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Opioid Analgesic Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Opioid Analgesic Market by Drug Class

3.3.1: Morphine

3.3.2: Codeine

3.3.3: Fentanyl

3.3.4: Meperidine

3.3.5: Methadone

3.3.6: Tramadol

3.3.7: Oxycodone

3.3.8: Dextromethorphan

3.3.9: Buprenorphine

3.4: Global Opioid Analgesic Market by Indication

3.4.1: Surgical Pain

3.4.2: Cancer Pain

3.4.3: Neuropathic Pain

3.4.4: Others

3.5: Global Opioid Analgesic Market by Route of Administration

3.5.1: Oral

3.5.2: Parenteral

3.5.3: Transdermal

3.5.4: Others

3.6: Global Opioid Analgesic Market by End Use

3.6.1: Hospital Pharmacies

3.6.2: Retail Pharmacies

3.6.3: Drug Stores

3.6.4: Online Pharmacies



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Opioid Analgesic Market by Region

4.2: North American Opioid Analgesic Market

4.3: European Opioid Analgesic Market

4.4: APAC Opioid Analgesic Market

4.5: RoW Opioid Analgesic Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Opioid Analgesic Market by Drug Class

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Opioid Analgesic Market by Indication

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Opioid Analgesic Market by Route of Administration

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Opioid Analgesic Market by End Use

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Opioid Analgesic Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Opioid Analgesic Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Opioid Analgesic Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Opioid Analgesic Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Pfizer

7.2: Abbott Laboratories

7.3: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.4: Novartis

7.5: Bayer

7.6: GlaxoSmithKline

7.7: F. Hoffmann-La Roche

7.8: Boehringer Ingelheim

7.9: Bausch

7.10: Sanofi

