Global Electronic Logging Device Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2018-2030 Featuring Strategic Profiles of Omnitracs, Trimble, Geotab, Donlen, and Teletrac Navman

Dublin, May 28, 2024 -- The "Electronic Logging Device Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electronic logging device market is expected to reach an estimated $17.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are rising need to improve the efficiency in fleet management services, growing public awareness about road safety, and increasing digitalization in the transportation industry. The future of the global electronic logging device market looks promising with opportunities in the light commercial vehicle, truck, and bus markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global electronic logging device by form factor, component, vehicle type, service type, and region.

Electronic Logging Device Market Insights

Embedded will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the quick uptake of electronic logging devices in developed nations, especially in Europe and North America.

Within this market, light commercial vehicle will remain the largest segment due to increasing need to lower the inspection time of LCVs.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the surge in vehicle sales and increasing adoption of current and future organic and inorganic growth strategies by the major manufacturers.

Features of the Global Electronic Logging Device Market

Market Size Estimates: Electronic logging device market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Electronic logging device market size by various segments, such as by form factor, component, vehicle type, service type, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Electronic logging device market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different form factors, components, vehicle types, service types, and regions for the electronic logging device market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the electronic logging device market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Electronic Logging Device Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Electronic Logging Device Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Electronic Logging Device Market by Form Factor

3.3.1: Embedded

3.3.2: Integrated

3.4: Global Electronic Logging Device Market by Component

3.4.1: Display

3.4.2: Telematics Units

3.4.3: Others

3.5: Global Electronic Logging Device Market by Vehicle Type

3.5.1: Light Commercial Vehicles

3.5.2: Trucks

3.5.3: Buses

3.6: Global Electronic Logging Device Market by Service Type

3.6.1: Entry Level

3.6.2: Intermediate

3.6.3: High-End



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Electronic Logging Device Market by Region

4.2: North American Electronic Logging Device Market

4.3: European Electronic Logging Device Market

4.4: APAC Electronic Logging Device Market

4.5: RoW Electronic Logging Device Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electronic Logging Device Market by Form Factor

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electronic Logging Device Market by Component

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electronic Logging Device Market by Vehicle Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electronic Logging Device Market by Service Type

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Electronic Logging Device Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Electronic Logging Device Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Electronic Logging Device Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Electronic Logging Device Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Omnitracs

7.2: Trimble

7.3: Geotab

7.4: Donlen

7.5: Teletrac Navman



