Global Maleic Anhydride Markets to 2030: Insights Into the Projected $2.8 Billion Industry by Raw Material, Application and Region

The global maleic anhydride market is expected to reach an estimated $2.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The major drivers for this market are rising demand for UPR & 1,4-BDO from the automotive industry, growing use of composite materials in the building, automotive, and aerospace industries, and development of the building and construction industry. The future of the global maleic anhydride market looks promising with opportunities in the UPR, 1,4-BDO, lubricating oil additive, and copolymer markets.



The study includes a forecast for the global maleic anhydride by raw material, application, and region.

Maleic Anhydride Market Insights

N-butane is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period due to stringent policies and regulations on the use of benzene for maleic anhydride production.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to developing the region's building, pharmaceutical, and personal care and cosmetics businesses.

Features of the Global Maleic Anhydride Market

Market Size Estimates: Maleic anhydride market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Maleic anhydride market size by raw material, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Maleic anhydride market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different raw material, application, and regions for the maleic anhydride market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the maleic anhydride market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Maleic Anhydride Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Maleic Anhydride Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Maleic Anhydride Market by Raw Material

3.3.1: n-Butane

3.3.2: Benzene

3.4: Global Maleic Anhydride Market by Application

3.4.1: UPR

3.4.2: 1,4-BDO

3.4.3: Lubricating Oil Additive

3.4.4: Copolymer

3.4.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Maleic Anhydride Market by Region

4.2: North American Maleic Anhydride Market

4.3: European Maleic Anhydride Market

4.4: APAC Maleic Anhydride Market

4.5: ROW Maleic Anhydride Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Maleic Anhydride Market by Raw Material

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Maleic Anhydride Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Maleic Anhydride Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Maleic Anhydride Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Maleic Anhydride Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Maleic Anhydride Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Huntsman

7.2: Changzhou Yabang Chemical

7.3: Shanxi Qiaoyou Chemical

7.4: Polynt-Reichhold

7.5: Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical

7.6: Mitsubishi Chemical

7.7: Nippon Shokubai

7.8: LANXESS

7.9: Gulf Advanced Chemical Industries

7.10: Ningbo Jiangning Chemical



