Australia's Earth Observation Market Forecast to Reach US$71.36 Million by 2030 - Market Analysis and Strategic Profiles of GO2Q, Airbus, Ball Corporation, BAE System, BlackSky Global, and Thales Group

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Earth Observation Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australian Earth Observation (EO) Market, valued at US$ 54.23 million in 2023, is forecasted to grow to US$ 71.36 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.05%. This growth signifies Australia's increasing reliance on advanced remote sensing technologies for various applications. The market's growth is driven by the use of advanced technologies for remote sensing and rising government expenditure in this field. These factors are crucial for the expansion of Earth Observation applications across various sectors. A significant challenge for the market is the existence of skill gaps, which may hinder the full utilization of EO technologies.

The EO Data segment presents a promising opportunity of nearly US$ 9 million between 2023 and 2030. In technology, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) dominates with over 45% market share in 2023. The Defence and Intelligence sector is projected to surpass US$ 15 million by 2029, exhibiting the highest CAGR of 4.75%. Other significant sectors include Agriculture & Forestry Management, Insurance and Finance, Energy and Natural Resources, and Disaster Management.





The market is predominantly led by major players, with a cumulative market share of about 85%. Key companies include GO2Q PTY Ltd., Airbus, Ball Corporation, BAE System, BlackSky Global, and Thales Group. These organizations are pivotal in advancing Earth Observation technologies and applications in Australia.



The report provides an in-depth overview of the Australian Earth Observation Market, including insights into optics design and optical imaging systems for EO satellites. It also covers key takeaways, growth trends, and a detailed classification of Earth Observation imagery types. This comprehensive analysis offers a clear picture of the market's current state and its potential trajectory.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 106 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $54.23 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $71.36 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4% Regions Covered Australia

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1 Research Objective

1.2 Product Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Qualitative Research

2.1.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2 Quantitative Research

2.2.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.4 Assumption for the Study

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.6. Data Triangulation



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Australia Earth Observation (EO) Market



Chapter 4. Australia Earth Observation (EO) Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Upstream

4.1.1.1. Space segment

4.1.1.2. Ground segment

4.1.2. Midstream

4.1.2.1. Raw data Acquisition

4.1.2.2. Pre-processing and archiving

4.1.2.3. Dissemination and delivery

4.1.3. Downstream

4.1.3.1. Current EO Value added services

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.2.1. Overview of Australia Earth Observation (EO) Market

4.2.1.1. Optics design and optical imaging system for EO satellite-Key takeaways

4.2.2. Growth trends in Australia Earth Observation (EO) Market

4.2.3. Earth Observation (EO) Imagery Types

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2030

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Australia Earth Observation (EO) Market Analysis, By Product Type

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

5.2.1. EO Data

5.2.2. Value-added Services [VAS]

5.2.2.1. Remote sensing services

5.2.2.2. Satellite monitoring services Chapter 6. Australia Earth Observation (EO) Market Analysis, By Technology

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

6.2.2. Optical

6.2.3. Others (Non-Imagery, Infrared, RF Monitoring)



Chapter 7. Australia Earth Observation (EO) Market Analysis, By Sector

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. Agriculture & Forestry management

7.2.2. Insurance and Finance

7.2.3. Fisheries and aquaculture

7.2.4. Defence and Intelligence

7.2.5. Energy and natural resources

7.2.6. Industrial

7.2.7. Weather monitoring

7.2.8. Disaster management

7.2.9. Others



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

(Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product Landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

8.1. GO2Q PTY Ltd.

8.2. Airbus

8.3. Ball Corporation

8.4. BAE System

8.5. BlackSky Global

8.6. Digital Globe

8.7. L3Harris Technologies

8.8. Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.9. OHB System

8.10. Planet Labs

8.11. Satellogic

8.12. Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd.

8.13. Thales Group

8.14. Other Prominent Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fbyx2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment