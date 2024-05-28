GMP Auditing for Quality Assurance Training Course for FDA Regulated Industries (2-Day Virtual Course: September 4-5, 2024)

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GMP Auditing for Quality Assurance Training Course for FDA Regulated Industries" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Auditing is a critical function within a pharmaceutical company. It provides management with information about how effectively the company controls the quality of their processes and products. Auditors must perform their jobs competently to ensure their company's compliance with pharmaceutical USFDA GMP regulations and other quality standards like ICH Q10.

This Auditing for GMP course is specifically designed to address the challenges of GMP auditing for the pharmaceutical industry and present the basic competencies required to effectively perform the auditor's assigned responsibilities.

Learning Objectives:

Effectively evaluate audit and report findings

Identify critical components for a good audit report

Conduct an audit using an audit trail and checklist

Understand the concepts behind compliance auditing

Increased knowledge of cGMP concepts and regulatory requirements related to auditing

Prepare and conduct audits using an audit trail and checklists

Identify the critical competencies needed to be a conscientious auditor

RAPS: This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 8.0 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Key Topics Covered

Background Information

Auditing Department Basics

Exercise: Be, Know, Do

Traits/Skills of a Good Auditor

Group discussion: Fishbone Diagram

Group discussion: Exercise: Potential Interview Problems

Group work: Exercise: Getting it Right

GMP Background Information for Auditors

Exercise: Home Base Worksheet

Exercise: Preamble Activity

Pre-Audit Information

Conducting the Audit

Group work: Common Items to look for in an Audit

Post Audit

Group work: Classifying, Managing, Justifying your findings

Exercise: cGMP Compliance

Exercise: Ranking - GMP Observations

Group work: Root Cause Analysis 5 Why's

Group work: Root Cause Analysis From Fishbone

Additional Resources and Worksheets/Checklists

Calibration, Equipment and Validation Information

Audit Strategies

Additional Considerations for GMP Auditing

Audit Report Examples

