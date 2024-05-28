CAPA (Corrective and Preventative Action) 1-Day Virtual Training Course: July 19, 2024

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAPA (Corrective and Preventative Action) Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's highly regulated pharma, biotech, device and animal health industries, it is essential to use the most efficient processes and ensure compliance with an active corrective and preventive action (CAPA) system.

CAPA procedures are a frequent focus of regulatory inspectors and evidence will be required at any future inspections that CAPA actions have been implemented.

This course will provide you with an understanding of how to improve your processes and implement and document an effective CAPA quality system. The programme will include discussion of CAPA examples and case studies to enhance course learning.

Benefits of Attending

Understand CAPA methodology and documentation

CAPA methodology and documentation Learn tools and techniques to help make your existing processes more efficient and compliant

Discover how you can address inspection findings using CAPA and process improvement

Share best practice for CAPA

Certification

CPD: 6 hours for your records

6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Agenda

Why is CAPA Important?

Best Practice for CAPA

CAPA Methodology and Documentation

Identification

Evaluation

Investigation

Analysis

Action plan

Implementation - execute the action plan, e.g. stakeholder analysis, the transition curve

Follow-up - verify and assess the effectiveness of the CAPA

Finding(s)

Diagnosing Process Improvement

Using problem diagnosis (e.g. 'root cause' analysis) to understand why processes are unwieldy and help facilitate how to resolve inspection and audit findings

Developing Options for Process Improvement and CAPA

Being more creative in problem solving of process simplification issues

Flowcharts

Evaluation of the attractiveness/likely difficulty of changes

Continuous improvement - an invaluable approach for improving the implementation of regulatory change

Planning and Implementation in Process Improvements and CAPA

Project managing process improvements and CAPA

Managing the change and people issues

Managing the stakeholders involved (stakeholder analysis)

