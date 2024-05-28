Asia-Pacific Luminaires Market Forecast at $80.9 Billion by 2030 - China Leads With Over 35% Market Share, India Witnessing the Fastest Growth With a CAGR of Over 16%

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Luminaires Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific luminaires market is on a rapid growth trajectory, with its value projected to leap to US$ 80.9 billion by 2030, marking an impressive CAGR of 15.5%. Key drivers of this growth include the rising adoption of LED lighting, ongoing innovations in lighting fixtures, and favorable government policies promoting energy-efficient lighting. However, the market faces challenges due to high initial costs and the development of alternative lighting technologies.

Downlights are showing the highest growth with a CAGR of 15.7%. Ceiling mounted fixtures dominate with over 20% market share in 2022, while the exterior segment is expected to grow the fastest. Indoor applications are projected to surpass US$ 55 billion by 2030. The industrial segment, encompassing various sectors, holds the largest market share, and online stores are maintaining the highest CAGR of 16.8%.

China leads with over 35% market share, while India is witnessing the fastest growth with a CAGR of over 16%. Other significant contributors include Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and ASEAN countries.



The market is characterized by the presence of key players like Acuity Brands Inc., Eaton, Wolfspeed, and General Electric Company, collectively holding a market share of nearly 15%. These companies are pivotal in shaping market trends and innovations.



