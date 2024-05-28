Asia-Pacific Luminaires Market Forecast at $80.9 Billion by 2030 - China Leads With Over 35% Market Share, India Witnessing the Fastest Growth With a CAGR of Over 16%

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Luminaires Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific luminaires market is on a rapid growth trajectory, with its value projected to leap to US$ 80.9 billion by 2030, marking an impressive CAGR of 15.5%. Key drivers of this growth include the rising adoption of LED lighting, ongoing innovations in lighting fixtures, and favorable government policies promoting energy-efficient lighting. However, the market faces challenges due to high initial costs and the development of alternative lighting technologies.
Downlights are showing the highest growth with a CAGR of 15.7%. Ceiling mounted fixtures dominate with over 20% market share in 2022, while the exterior segment is expected to grow the fastest. Indoor applications are projected to surpass US$ 55 billion by 2030. The industrial segment, encompassing various sectors, holds the largest market share, and online stores are maintaining the highest CAGR of 16.8%.
China leads with over 35% market share, while India is witnessing the fastest growth with a CAGR of over 16%. Other significant contributors include Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and ASEAN countries.
The market is characterized by the presence of key players like Acuity Brands Inc., Eaton, Wolfspeed, and General Electric Company, collectively holding a market share of nearly 15%. These companies are pivotal in shaping market trends and innovations.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|331
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$26.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$80.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.5%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Framework
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Product Overview
1.3. Market Segmentation
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Qualitative Research
2.1.1. Primary & Secondary Sources
2.2. Quantitative Research
2.2.1. Primary & Secondary Sources
2.3. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region
2.4. Assumption for the Study
2.5. Market Size Estimation
2.6. Data Triangulation
Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Asia Pacific Luminaires Market
Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Luminaires Market Overview
4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.1.1. Material Provider
4.1.2. Manufacturer
4.1.3. Distribution
4.1.4. End User
4.2. Industry Outlook
4.2.1. Luminaires Adoption Rate
4.2.2. Advantages of Using LED Lights in Industrial Sector
4.3. PESTLE Analysis
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes
4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
4.4.5. Degree of Competition
4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends
4.5.1. Growth Drivers
4.5.2. Restraints
4.5.3. Challenges
4.5.4. Key Trends
4.6. COVID-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend
4.7. Market Growth and Outlook
4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Bn), 2017 - 2030
4.7.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (Mn Units), 2017 - 2030
4.7.3. Price Trend Analysis, By Product
4.8. Competition Dashboard
4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate
4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020
4.8.3. Competitor Mapping
Chapter 5. Luminaires Market Analysis, By Fixture Type
5.1. Key Insights
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn & Mn Units)
5.2.1. Direct Light
5.2.2. Down Light
5.2.3. Accent Light
5.2.4. Indirect Light
Chapter 6. Luminaires Market Analysis, By Mounting Type
6.1. Key Insights
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn and Mn Units)
6.2.1. Ceiling Mounted
6.2.2. Suspended
6.2.3. Recessed
6.2.4. Architectural
6.2.5. Wall Mounted
6.2.6. Furniture or Cabinet Integrated
6.2.7. Plug-in
6.2.8. Exterior
Chapter 7. Luminaires Market Analysis, By Application
7.1. Key Insights
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn & Mn Units)
7.2.1. Indoor
7.2.2. Outdoor
Chapter 8. Luminaires Market Analysis, By End use
8.1. Key Insights
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn and Mn Units)
8.2.1. Commercial Offices
8.2.2. Industrial
8.2.2.1. Retail
8.2.2.2. Hospitality
8.2.2.3. Highway and Roadway
8.2.2.4. Architectural
8.2.2.5. Public Places
8.2.2.6. Factories
8.2.2.7. Hospitals
8.2.2.8. Automotive
8.2.3. Residential
Chapter 9. Luminaires Market Analysis, By Distribution Channel
9.1. Key Insights
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn & Mn Units)
9.2.1. Direct Sales
9.2.2. Wholesale Retail
9.2.3. Online Stores
Chapter 10. Luminaires Market Analysis, By Country
10.1. Key Insights
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Bn & Mn Units)
10.2.1. China
10.2.2. India
10.2.3. Japan
10.2.4. Australia & New Zealand
10.2.5. ASEAN
10.2.5.1. Singapore
10.2.5.2. Vietnam
10.2.5.3. Thailand
10.2.5.4. Philippines
10.2.5.5. Indonesia
10.2.5.6. Malaysia
10.2.5.7. Rest of ASEAN
10.2.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
Chapter 11. China Luminaires Market Analysis
Chapter 12. India Luminaires Market Analysis
Chapter 13. Singapore Luminaires Market Analysis
Chapter 14. Vietnam Luminaires Market Analysis
Chapter 15. Thailand Luminaires Market Analysis
Chapter 16. Philippines Luminaires Market Analysis
Chapter 17. Indonesia Luminaires Market Analysis
Chapter 18. Malaysia Luminaires Market Analysis
Chapter 19. Company Profiles
(Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product Landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)
19.1. Acuity Brands Inc.
19.2. Eaton
19.3. Wolfspeed
19.4. Dialight PLC
19.5. General Electric Company
19.6. Heliospectra AB
19.7. Hubbell Incorporated
19.8. Nichia Corporation
19.9. OSRAM GmbH
19.10. Panasonic Corporation
19.11. Phillips Lighting Holding B.V.
19.12. Samsung
19.13. Savant Systems Inc.
19.14. Sharp Corporation
19.15. Virtual Extension
19.16. Zumtobel Group AG
