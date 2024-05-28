An Introduction to ISO 13485: 2016 - Quality Management System (QMS) for Medical Devices (1-Day Virtual Training Course: July 4, 2024)

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Introduction to ISO 13485: 2016 - Quality Management System (QMS) for Medical Devices Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ISO 13485:2016 standard specifies requirements for a Quality Management System (QMS) where an organisation needs to demonstrate its ability to provide medical devices and related services that consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements. Such medical device organisations can be involved in one or more stages of the life-cycle, including; design and development, production, storage and distribution, installation, or servicing of a medical device, and design and development or provision of associated activities such as technical support.

ISO 13485:2016 can also be used by suppliers or external parties that provide products, including QMS-related services to such organisations.

This course has been specifically designed to provide an essential introduction to ISO 13485 and the QMS and provides a comprehensive and valuable overview of the requirements and responsibilities involved.

Where ever you and your company sit within the medical device arena this is an excellent opportunity to become appraised of the requirements.

This course will be useful as a refresher or for those new to the medical device industry.

This course is part of our Regulatory Affairs Training course collection, which features updates on the latest regulations to registration procedures and strategies.

Benefits of Attending

Understand the requirements of ISO 13485

Learn how to develop a Quality Management System (QMS)

Know your responsibilities

Comply with the regulatory requirements

Take part in workshop exercises to consolidate the knowledge gained

Certifications

CPD : 6 hours for your records

: 6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Agenda

Welcome and Introduction

Objectives for the day

What do you want from the day?

Overview of ISO 13485:2016

Introduction to standards and their use

Use of ISO13485:2016

Conformity assessment

Cost/Benefit of Quality

Defining the Scope and Objectives of Your QMS

Quality policy

Quality objectives

Quality manual

Documentation Requirements

Requirements

Document control

Resource management

Training

Workshop Exercise: Writing Quality Policy and Objectives

Intellectual Property (IP) to CE Marking in a QMS

Design and development

Supplier Management

Economic Operators

Supplier management

Supply chain control

Direct Processes

Change management

Risk Management

Control of non-conforming product

Post Market Surveillance

What is it?

The elements

Reactive vs Proactive

Workshop Exercise: Quality Management - Functional Interaction

Summary and Key Take Aways

