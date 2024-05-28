Drafting International Intellectual Property (IP) Agreements (2-Day Virtual Training Course: July 11-12, 2024)

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting International Intellectual Property Agreements Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The world's national laws surrounding intellectual property have become more and more consistent over recent years but, whilst this is helpful to a large extent, it also sets the scene for numerous misunderstandings and disputes.

This practical course has been designed to focus on drafting skills and legal and commercial issues to be considered when drawing up international IP agreements. If you are doing business in a complex multi-jurisdictional environment you need to know how to address difficult situations when designing and negotiating IP-related agreements in cross-border projects.

Learn about the different types of IP agreements and how to protect and exploit your rights to the best advantage for your business through carefully worded clauses. The use of practical exercises using example clauses will be worked through and discussed to embed and consolidate learning.

Key topics to be covered include:

The legal framework for international IP agreements

Dealing with patents, trademarks, trade secrets and domain names

The dangers and opportunities of IP agreement templates

Commercial expectations and industry sector differences

Key terms, choice of law and jurisdiction

Contentious IP contracts and dispute resolution

Forbidden clauses - competition law issues

Brexit-proofing your agreements

Why you should attend:

Increase your knowledge of the legal and commercial issues surrounding international IP agreements

your knowledge of the legal and commercial issues surrounding international IP agreements Improve your drafting skills by understanding the risks and opportunities

Benefit from an update on the laws affecting international IP agreements

Review competition law issues in relation to IP agreements

Understand the potential impact of Brexit on your IP agreements

Consolidate your learning with practical exercises on drafting clauses

Compare and discuss your experiences with other delegates and the expert faculty

Certification:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

6 hours for your records Certificate of completion

