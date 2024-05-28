Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements (2-Day Virtual Training Course: August 1-2, 2024)

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2-Day Drafting International R&D Collaboration and Joint Venture Agreements Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical and interactive two-day course explains what you need to know and do to get the best commercial results from your R&D and joint venture agreements, whether they are operating in the UK or across borders.

When you are embarking on a project which is in partnership with another organisation, be they academia or industry, both parties need to agree on the thorny topics of IP ownership, other common provisions and the type of collaboration structure that will suit them both. The allocation of risk and ancillary aspects such as confidentiality, material transfer agreements and heads of terms also have to be wrestled with.

The expert trainer covers the following topics from a UK and international perspective:

IP ownership and rights of use

Sole, joint and segmented ownership and rights of use

EU and UK competition law

Software agreements

Types of party and collaboration structure

Ancillary agreements

The use of interactive case studies and exercises will help embed the learning.

By attending this seminar, you will:

Understand the full extent of the project and each party's role and responsibility

the full extent of the project and each party's role and responsibility Appreciate the substantial impact that intellectual property rights have upon your agreement

the substantial impact that intellectual property rights have upon your agreement Explore the benefits of each of the key collaboration structures and which one is the best fit for your commercial objectives

the benefits of each of the key collaboration structures and which one is the best fit for your commercial objectives Identify the most important common provisions, which you should recognise and deal with correctly

the most important common provisions, which you should recognise and deal with correctly Recognise the key points to consider when contracting internationally

There will be adequate time during the programme for discussion and to ask the expert trainer your questions.

Certifications:

CPD : 12 hours for your records

: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

