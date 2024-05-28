Drafting Commercial Contracts 2-Day Training Course (London, United Kingdom - September 17-18, 2024)

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drafting Commercial Contracts Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Negotiate and draft clear and concise commercial agreements that meet the challenges of today's commercial environment

Business is founded on the crystallisation of the terms of a deal and clarity and fair construction are key to a successful commercial agreement. Without a clear agreement, commercial and legal disputes are likely and unclear agreements are one of the largest causes of costly commercial litigation.

With this in mind, Mark Weston has developed this modular and comprehensive multi-part programme that focuses on delivering practical and applied training of the key drafting skills needed to create transparent and direct contracts that deliver on a legal and commercial level. Each section of the course builds on the section before.

Part One: Drafting, Structure, Interpretation and Formation of Contracts focuses on developing a robust structure and formation to your contracts and expanding your drafting skills to deliver concise and watertight agreements. It will also explain the fundamentals of how contracts are interpreted.

Part Two: Precise and Careful Drafting looks in more detail at the more complex clauses and how they can be drafted and applied to leverage commercial value and manage legal risk.

By attending this programme you will:

Examine assignment and novation to ensure you are suitably protected in the case of transfer or sale of rights

with the use and drafting of contractual warranties and indemnities Understand the effect of exclusion and limitation clauses, and how they can be used to manage your exposure

Practical Interactive Learning Style

This workshop-style programme has been designed to offer a practical solution to your drafting challenges. Throughout the programme the expert presenter will use a balanced mix of theory, group exercises, discussion, sample clauses and case studies to provide you with a comprehensive portfolio of practical tips and techniques to draft contracts which meet your commercial objectives as well as ensuring that there are no 'surprises' further on.

Please note: When attending the online version of this course, participants are required to join with the ability to turn on their cameras. This is an essential requirement in order to fully participate in the training course due to the interactive nature of the programme.

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4az4c4

