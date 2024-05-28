Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Swapping Market Analysis and Forecast 2017-2030 Featuring Strategic Profiles of Amara Raja, Amplify Mobility, BattSwap, BYD Co, ChargeMYGaadi, and More

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric vehicle battery swapping market is poised for remarkable growth, with its valuation set to skyrocket from US$ 184.98 million in 2023 to an impressive US$ 901.71 million by 2030. This growth, at a CAGR of 25.82%, underscores the evolving landscape of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and technology.



Key drivers of this market include the significant reduction in electric vehicle charging time and the surging demand for EVs amid inadequate public charging facilities. These factors are reshaping the way EVs are used and serviced. However, challenges such as the cost of installing charging stations, availability of charging hardware, high recycling costs, and battery pack design complexities are potential restraints in the market.

In services, the Subscription (Rental) segment is experiencing the fastest growth, projecting a CAGR of over 26%. By vehicle type, the Passenger Car segment dominates, holding around 60% of the market share in 2023.

The Asia Pacific region leads the market, holding the largest share of around 65% in 2023, with revenue of US$ 118.22 Mn. This dominance is primarily due to significant advancements and adoption in countries like China, India, and Japan. Other regions like North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America are also contributing significantly, each with unique market dynamics and growth potentials.



The market sees a competitive landscape with the cumulative market share of major players being close to 50%. Key players include Amara Raja, Amplify Mobility, BattSwap Inc., BYD Co. Ltd., ChargeMYGaadi, EChargeUp solutions pvt Ltd, Esmito Solutions Pvt Ltd, Gogoro Inc., Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd. (KYMCO), Leo Motors Inc., Lithion Power Private Limited, NIO Inc., Numocity, Oyika Pte Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, SUN Mobility Private Limited, Tesla Inc., Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd., among others. These companies are playing a crucial role in driving innovations and solutions in the EV battery swapping market.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $184.98 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $901.71 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1 Research Objective

1.2 Product Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Qualitative Research

2.1.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2 Quantitative Research

2.2.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.4 Assumption for the Study

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.6. Data Triangulation



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market



Chapter 4. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Material Provider

4.1.2. Technology Integrator

4.1.3. Service Provider

4.1.4. End User

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. COVID-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2021

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market, By Services

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

5.2.1. Subscription (Rental)

5.2.2. Pay Per Use



Chapter 6. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market, By Industry

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. 2-Wheeler

6.2.2. 3-Wheeler

6.2.3. Passenger Car

6.2.4. Commercial Vehicle



Chapter 7. Global Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market, By Region

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. North America

7.2.1.1. The U.S.

7.2.1.2. Canada

7.2.1.3. Mexico

7.2.2. Europe

7.2.2.1. Western Europe

7.2.2.1.1. The UK

7.2.2.1.2. Germany

7.2.2.1.3. France

7.2.2.1.4. Italy

7.2.2.1.5. Spain

7.2.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe

7.2.2.2. Eastern Europe

7.2.2.2.1. Poland

7.2.2.2.2. Russia

7.2.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe

7.2.3. Asia Pacific

7.2.3.1. China

7.2.3.2. India

7.2.3.3. Japan

7.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand

7.2.3.5. Taiwan

7.2.3.6. ASEAN

7.2.3.7. Indonesia

7.2.3.8. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.2.4. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

7.2.4.1. UAE

7.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia

7.2.4.3. South Africa

7.2.4.4. Rest of MEA

7.2.5. South America

7.2.5.1. Brazil

7.2.5.2. Argentina

7.2.5.3. Rest of South America

Chapter 8. North America Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Analysis

Chapter 9. Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Analysis

Chapter 10. Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Analysis

Chapter 11. Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Analysis

Chapter 12. South America Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Analysis

Chapter 13. India Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Analysis

Chapter 14. Indonesia Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Analysis

Chapter 15. Taiwan Electric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Analysis

16. Company Profiles

(Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Sales Composition Ration, Key Product Landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

16.1. Amara Raja

16.2. Amplify Mobility

16.3. BattSwap Inc.

16.4. BYD Co. Ltd.

16.5. ChargeMYGaadi

16.6. EChargeUp Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

16.7. Esmito Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

16.8. Gogoro Inc.

16.9. Kwang Yang Motor Co. Ltd. (KYMCO)

16.10. Leo Motors Inc.

16.11. Lithion Power Private Limited

16.12. NIO Inc.

16.13. Numocity

16.14. Oyika Pte. Ltd.

16.15. Panasonic Corporation

16.16. SUN Mobility Private Limited

16.17. Tesla Inc.

16.18. Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd.

16.19. Other Prominent Players

