Latin America Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: A $41.4 Billion Market by 2029 - A Dynamic Space with a Mix of Established Players and Emerging Startups

Embedded Finance industry in this region is expected to grow by 37.6% on annual basis to reach US$ 11.77 billion in 2023. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 28.6% during 2024-2029. The embedded finance revenues in the region will increase from US$ 11.77 billion in 2024 to reach US$ 41.40 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry, covering lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset based finance sectors market opportunities and risks across a range of different sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size and forecast.



The Latin American embedded finance market is experiencing a period of significant growth, fueled by a young, tech-savvy population, a high rate of mobile phone penetration, and a large unbanked and underbanked segment.

Major Growth Drivers of Latin America Embedded Finance Market: The rapid expansion is driven by several factors:

High Mobile Penetration: Latin America boasts one of the highest mobile phone penetration rates globally, creating a fertile ground for mobile-based embedded financial services. For instance, Latin America is a markedly mobile-first region, with mobile penetration forecast to reach 74% by 2025. Smartphones are the primary, and frequently only device for internet access for many.



Large Unbanked Population: A significant portion of the population in Latin America remains unbanked or underbanked. Embedded finance offers a convenient and accessible way for them to access financial products and services. According to the World Bank, 122 million people in Latin America were considered unbanked in 2021. Payment solutions such as those offered by eCommerce company MercadoLibre help these populations access digital markets.



Rising Demand for Digital Solutions: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital solutions across industries. Consumers are increasingly comfortable using digital platforms for financial transactions. According to the publisher's estimate, Argentina saw a 26% percent decrease in the number of consumers who used cash for more than half of their monthly expenses between 2021 and 2023. Over the same period, that figure decreased by 22 percent in Brazil and Mexico.



Open Banking Regulations: The emergence of open banking regulations in several Latin American countries is facilitating collaboration between traditional financial institutions and fintech players, fostering innovation in embedded finance.



Governments, incumbents backing the boom alongside the demand from consumers, governmental support has been key to fueling the growth of digital payments in LATAM. Some countries in the region even have gotten into the game directly. Brazil's Pix system, for example, is an instant payments platform managed by the country's central bank. A recent survey found that 43 percent of consumers use Pix daily, as opposed to just 29 percent who rely on credit cards and 21 percent who use cash.

Major Deals and Innovation of Latin America Embedded Finance Market:

In Oct 2024 Itau Unibanco and Inswitch introduce 'Pix no mundo': the innovative solution for cross-border payments in Latin America 'Pix no mundo', which could be translated as 'Pix around the world', a solution that allows Brazilians abroad to use the Pix payment system for purchases and transactions across Latin America as if they were in Brazil.

Fintech deal count in Latin America and the remained relatively stable in 2023. Early-stage deal share has posted strong growth, indicating a strong focus on nurturing and supporting emerging fintech startups.

In Jun 2023, Accenture, a global professional services company, has confirmed its strategic investment in Parfin, a leading player in the provision of responsible and compliant Web3 infrastructure services to Latin America's financial institutions. The exact figure of the investment remains undisclosed, but it is clear Accenture views the move as significant, marking the first Accenture Ventures "Project Spotlight" investment in Latin America.

Challenges and Risks of Latin America Embedded Finance Market: Despite its promising future, the Latin American embedded finance market faces certain challenges:

Regulatory Uncertainty: Regulatory frameworks for embedded finance are still evolving in some countries, creating uncertainty for businesses.

Data Security Concerns: The integration of financial services within non-financial platforms necessitates robust data security measures to ensure consumer trust.

Financial Literacy: A significant portion of the population in Latin America lacks financial literacy, which can hinder adoption of embedded financial services.

Competitive Landscape: The Latin American embedded finance market is a dynamic space with a mix of established players and emerging startups. Key participants include:

Traditional Banks: Large banks like Itau Unibanco (Brazil) and Bancolombia (Colombia) are actively exploring embedded finance opportunities.

Fintech Startups: Several fintech startups like Clip (Mexico) and Nubank (Brazil) are offering innovative embedded financial solutions.

Technology Companies: Tech giants like MercadoLibre are leveraging their existing user base to offer embedded financial services.

Other established Latam players seeking to capitalize on the growing demand for nimble, digital payments include Argentine e-commerce giant Mercado Libre, whose Mercado Pago e-wallet had racked up 14 million users in the country as of 2022 and can be used to make payments, take out loans and even purchase life insurance.

Strategic Opportunities: The Latin American embedded finance market presents several strategic opportunities for players:

Focus on Mobile-First Solutions: Developing mobile-centric embedded financial solutions is crucial to cater to the region's mobile-savvy population.

Partnerships: Collaboration between traditional financial institutions, fintech startups, and technology companies can accelerate innovation and market penetration.

Financial Inclusion Solutions: Developing embedded financial products tailored to the needs of the unbanked and underbanked population is a key growth area.

Investing in Data Security: Building a strong reputation for data security is essential to gain consumer trust and adoption.

