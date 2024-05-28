Singapore Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029 Featuring Major Global Players Such as Atos, Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, NetApp, Juniper Networks

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Singapore data center market by investments is expected to reach $5.48 billion by 2029 from $3.39 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.35% from 2023 to 2029.

This report analyses the Singapore data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

Singapore is one of the world's prominent locations in terms of technological advancements. The Singapore data center market hosts several global IT infrastructure providers, such as Atos, Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, NetApp, Juniper Networks, etc. Global construction contracts have a strong presence in the Singapore data center market and have offered their services to multiple customers over the years. For instance, Aurecon built Global Switch Woodlands' Singapore data center facility.

Digital Realty, NTT Global Data Centers, Equinix, AirTrunk, BDx, Global Switch, Iron Mountain, Keppel Data Centres, Princeton Digital Group, and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres are some of the major colocation operators operating in the Singapore data center market. The moratorium on the data center construction was lifted in 2022. In July 2023, IMDA and Singapore EDB selected around four operators for data center development with a power capacity of around 80 MW through a DC-CFA exercise.

The Singapore data center market has strong fiber connectivity, with around 25 submarine cables and thirteen upcoming submarine cables connecting Singapore to major global markets. Some data center operators have taken initiatives to move toward sustainability. For instance, Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) approved Keppel Corporation's import of one GW of renewable power from Cambodia.

The government of Singapore has established several free trade zones (FTZs) that offer businesses custom and tax concessions. Tanjong Pagar Terminal and Keppel Terminal, Keppel Distripark, Keppel Distripark Linkbridge, Pasir Panjang Terminal, and Jurong Port are only a few FTZs in Singapore. Singapore's regulatory bodies have set minimum requirements for data centers to prioritize safety, security, and data integrity. Organizations intending to establish data centers in the country must adhere to these standards, meeting audit testing to ensure compliance.

