An Essential Overview of the Medical Device Industry: 2-Day Virtual Training Course (July 8-9, 2024)

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An Essential Overview of the Medical Device Industry Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The concept of 'Life Sciences' is with us as we see the convergence of pharmaceuticals, medical devices and diagnostics. We are seeing the evolution of combination products, companion diagnostics, novel delivery systems, digital medicines and the introduction of artificial intelligence-enabled products.

This training course has been designed to provide you with an up-to-date overview of the medical device industry, and will be beneficial for anyone working in the pharmaceutical industry who requires an understanding of the medical device sector and the interface between the two. It will also be beneficial for those new to medical devices and those who require a refresher on recent changes in this fast moving sector.

How are the regulations changing?

What are the new rules for devices and diagnostics in the UK post-Brexit?

These key questions and many others will be answered by our experts in this focused programme and will provide an excellent opportunity to discuss the complexities involved.

Benefits of attending:

Gain a better understanding of the medical device industry

Be aware of the changing regulatory landscape

Lean about the evolving interfaces between pharmaceuticals and medical devices

Gain insights into the regulation of digital medicines

Learn the new rules for devices and diagnostics in the UK post-Brexit

Benefit from an opportunity for your questions to be answered

This course is a must for:

Personnel from the pharmaceutical industry who want to learn more about the devices and diagnostic sectors

All those who want to understand the interface between devices and pharmaceuticals

Those who require a refresher on recent changes in the medical device sector

Agenda

The Convergence of Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices and Diagnostics:

What is a medical device and an In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD)?

How is the device market developing?

The emergence of the 'Life Science' industry, digital medicine and AI-enabled products

The challenges for regulation

An Overview of the MDR and IVD Directives and the Regulations:

Update on the MDR implementation

Update on the IVDR implementation

What are the Key Differences in Approach from Pharmaceuticals?

Who are the key players?

The role of the Competent Authority and Authorised Representative

Brexit Update:

Impact on the medical device industry

Notified Bodies:

What is a Notified Body?

How to work with a Notified Body

How are Medical Devices and IVDs Evaluated?

What are the data requirements?

Review and Summary of Role of Notified Bodies:

How to work with Notified Bodies

Role in changes to the device post-approval

Future developments for Notified Bodies

Clinical Trial Requirements for Medical Devices:

The control of trials for MDs and IVDs

Phased introduction of the new EU system

Controls for combination products

Device and IVD Scientific Advice

Medical Devices Vigilance versus Pharmacovigilance:

The Regulatory System

Adverse event report - Vigilance

Post marketing surveillance

User reporting systems

Human factors requirements

Device/Drug Combination Products and Companion Diagnostics:

The Operation of Article 117 and Latest Guidance

Post Brexit MD and IVD controls in the UK

Future Changes, Influence of the Pharmaceutical Package, Role of the EMA, Regulation of Digital Devices and Global Harmonisation

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccvxsb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.