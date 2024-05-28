Global Underwater Wireless Communication Market Report 2024-2030 Featuring Strategic Analysis of Benthowave Instrument, Bruel and Kjar, DSPComm, EvoLogics, Fugro, Kongsberg Gruppen, and More

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Underwater Wireless Communication Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Underwater Wireless Communication Market, valued at US$ 6.66 billion in 2023, is forecasted to reach a remarkable US$ 17.13 billion by 2030. This robust growth, characterized by a CAGR of 17.03%, can be attributed to several key drivers reshaping the industry's landscape.

The market is currently experiencing a surge in demand for Controlled Underwater Vehicles and a growing requirement for real-time monitoring, indicating an increase in underwater activities and the need for advanced communication solutions.

The market's vigorous growth is driven by the increasing adoption of underwater acoustic modems, which are pivotal in enhancing underwater communication and data transmission. These modems are crucial for various applications including environmental monitoring, military and defense operations, and scientific research. Additionally, government initiatives across different countries are playing a crucial role in promoting the development and implementation of advanced underwater wireless communication systems. These initiatives often involve significant investments in maritime technology, encouraging innovation and adoption in both public and private sectors.

Acoustic Communications, exhibiting the fastest growth rate at 17.93%, leads the type segment. In technology, Vehicular Technology dominates with over 45% market share. The application segment is led by Environmental Monitoring, projected to exceed US$ 5.2 billion by 2030. Scientific Research & Development is the most prominent industry, accounting for more than 35% of the market share in 2023.



North America, with over 35% market share, spearheads the market, mainly due to the technological advancements and high adoption rate in the US. The Asia Pacific region, particularly China and India, is also experiencing significant growth, attributed to the increasing industrial and maritime activities in these countries. On the bases of region, Market is divided into following:

The market is moderately consolidated, with the top four players accounting for about 60% of the market share in 2023. Key players such as Benthowave Instrument Inc, EvoLogics GmbH, Fugro, and Kongsberg Gruppen are instrumental in driving the market through their technological innovations and comprehensive product offerings. Below are the list of the players profiled in this report:

